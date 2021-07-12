Tokyo 2020 Welcomes Tanaka Holdings as Official Supporter

Tokyo, 20 February 2019 – The Tokyo Organising Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games (Tokyo 2020) today welcomed TANAKA HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. (TANAKA) as a Tokyo 2020 Official Supporter, the third domestic tier of the Tokyo 2020 Sponsorship Programme.

The company has been attributed the category "Precious Metals and Jewelry". Its addition brings the total number of Tokyo 2020 domestic partners to 59*, including 15 Gold Partners, 30 Official Partners and 14 Official Supporters (including one Official Supporter which sponsors only the Paralympic Games), all of whom will play vital roles in the successful delivery of the Games.

Tokyo 2020 President Yoshiro Mori welcomed the announcement, commenting, "It gives me great pleasure to welcome TANAKA as a Tokyo 2020 Official Supporter. TANAKA has made significant contributions to society, not only through the creation of jewellery items but through state-of-the-art technology utilising precious metals in various fields. In addition, the company has long been devoted to the development of Para sports. We are delighted we will be able to count on their support."

Akira Tanae, Representative Director & CEO of TANAKA, commented, "I am extremely happy that TANAKA has signed an agreement with the Tokyo 2020 to become an Official Supporter in the ‘Precious Metals and Jewelry’ category. Our business domain is precious metals, and we work vigorously every day toward the creation of a prosperous society. Moving forward, as a Tokyo 2020 Official Supporter, we hope to contribute to the success of the Tokyo 2020 Games by putting effort into realising an inclusive society, creating a legacy for the future and developing sports in Japan."

Notes to Editors: About the Tokyo 2020 Sponsorship Programme: The Olympic sponsorship programme is divided into four separate categories, with the IOC’s The Olympic Partner (TOP) programme constituting the very highest level of Olympic sponsorship. The Worldwide TOP Partners who support the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 are Coca-Cola, Alibaba, Atos, Bridgestone, Dow, GE, Intel, Omega, Panasonic, Procter & Gamble, Samsung, Toyota and Visa.

The three remaining categories are designated for domestic sponsors. The highest domestic tier comprises Gold Partners, the second tier consists of Official Partners and the third tier is made up of Official Supporters. Domestic sponsors will also be core components of Tokyo 2020’s Marketing Programme, and until 2020 they will be indispensable partners both for the successful delivery of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games and as partners of Japan’s Olympic and Paralympic teams. Accordingly, they will be accorded the rights to use Tokyo 2020’s Olympic and Paralympic designations and imagery, including emblems, mascots and slogans. In collaboration with all sponsors who take part in the Marketing Programme, the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee will work to contribute to a brighter tomorrow for both Japan and the world.

Please click the following link to learn more about the rights granted to the Tokyo 2020 Games' Sponsors: https://tokyo2020.org/en/organising-committee/marketing/sponsorship/

About TANAKA: Since its foundation in 1885, TANAKA has built a diversified range of businesses focused on precious metals. TANAKA is a leader in Japan in terms of the volumes of precious metals handled, and in the manufacturing and selling of precious metal products. Through its endeavours as precious metal professionals, TANAKA will continue contributing to the development of a comfortable and affluent life.

* In addition to these 59 Tokyo 2020 domestic partners, the Tokyo 2020 sponsorship programme also includes eight Worldwide Olympic Partners – Alibaba, Atos, Bridgestone, Coca-Cola, Omega, Panasonic, Procter & Gamble and Toyota – as Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Gold Partners

