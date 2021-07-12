TOKYO 2020 OLYMPIC GAMES BADMINTON QUALIFIERS ANNOUNCED

PRESS RELEASE

Monday 5 July 2021

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) is pleased to announce the final list of badminton

qualifiers for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

A total of 87 male and 86 female players representing 50 National Olympic Committees

(NOCs) from the five Continental Confederations have been selected.

TOKYO 2020 OLYMPIC GAMES BADMINTON COMPETITION ENTRY LISTS

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Fact Sheet

• Rio 2016 Olympic Games men's singles gold medallist Chen Long (China) is the

only defending champion in any of the five categories.

• Viktor Axelsen (Denmark), Pusarla V. Sindhu (India), Nozomi Okuhara (Japan)

and Chan Peng Soon/Goh Liu Ying (Malaysia) are the other returning medallists

in their categories. Shin Seungchan (Korea) will look to better her women’s

doubles Rio 2016 bronze with new partner Lee Sohee.

• Hendra Setiawan (Indonesia) could become the first badminton player in Olympic

history to medal 13 years apart if he reaches the podium in Tokyo. He won men's

doubles gold with the late Markis Kido at Beijing 2008.

BWF President Poul-Erik Hoyer congratulated all Tokyo 2020 Olympians on their selection.

"For the last 18 months, the world has battled a pandemic, and athletes have been

affected like everyone else. But as we have gained the upper hand over the coronavirus

thanks to the efforts of scientists, vaccine makers and frontline personnel, we are on the

cusp of staging the Olympics. This time, its significance goes far beyond sport. It stands

as a beacon of hope for everyone struggling to get their lives back on track," he said.

"All of you who have qualified for Tokyo 2020 can be proud, for this is an exceptional

achievement. Being part of an Olympics as a participant is a rare opportunity and an

honour, and these memories will be with you for a lifetime. Regardless of whether you

win a medal or not, you can tell future generations: ‘I was there!’

"Winning a medal is of course what drives competition, and my warmest wishes are

there for each one of you. For many months, hundreds of people, directly and indirectly,

have worked towards making this event possible. Now the stage is set for you to do

what you do best.

"Finally, badminton players are renowned for fair play, and this will be another occasion

where you show the world that while you are tough competitors, you compete in the

best spirit of sport. I’m sure you will do the sport and your nation proud. Stay safe,

enjoy the occasion, and all the best for your matches."

The draw for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics will be held at 2pm BST on Thursday 8 July 2021

at the National Badminton Centre in Milton Keynes, England and will be Live Streamed on

BWF channels.

Watch on BWF TV

Watch on BWF Facebook

Day one of the badminton competition begins on 24 July 2021.

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Badminton Competition Schedule

