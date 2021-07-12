Test event for Taekwondo takes place

On April 28, Taekwondo test events the Gwangju Universiade kicked off at Chosun University.

The event was hosted by the Korea Taekwondo Federation and supervised by the Gwangju 2015

Universiade Organizing Committee (GUOC).

Eighty Korean athletes from 44 teams are to attend the competitions for 21 disciplines.

Through the competitions, 26 athletes are selected to fight in the 23 disciplines of the actual Universiade

taekwondo competition in July.

Taekwondo has traditionally been a solid sport in terms of winning gold medals for Korea.

A total of 800 athletes from 74 countries will participate in taekwondo events for seven days, competing for

23 golds during the Universiade.

The GUOC officials said that the taekwondo test event at Chosun University is a rehearsal for the real event

which will be to be held from July 7 to 13. They added that they would consult experts from the

International University Sports Federation (FISU) and the World Taekwondo Federation while using the

same equipment and venue during the preparatory event to make the Universiade more economic and

efficient.

The taekwondo test event ends on April 29.

For more information, contact:

Jiyoung Lee, Foreign Press Officer

☏ +82 62 616 3663, e-mail: 2015press@gmail.com

