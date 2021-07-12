Satirical cartoon book targets the olympics

(ATR) Provocative, edgy, hysterical, riveting, and even scandalous are some of the adjectives used to describe Michael Payne’s new book “Toon In!”, which fearlessly lambasts the Olympic Movement.

Michael Payne and his new book "Toon In!".The hefty, 500-page coffee table book includes a collection of more than 1,200 Olympic themed political cartoons accompanied by 100,000 words of Payne’s behind-the-scenes insight and commentary. According to Payne, the former IOC director and noted marketing guru, the book is an unofficial and unsanctioned glimpse into the history of the modern Olympic Games.

Payne responded to a question from Around the Rings assuring that he is not worried about any potential repercussions from his former IOC colleagues considering the book’s arguably controversial compilation of visual humor, cutting satire and untold stories.

"It's an edgy project – somebody said to me what’s going to happen, well I said look I’m no longer employed by the IOC, so I can‘t be fired," Payne said, during an informal virtual press conference from Lausanne.

"I think the IOC, as much as they’re seen as being very stiff and upper lip, I think they have a good sense of humor.

"I understand that a journalist called up the IOC and said so what do you think of Michael’s book and they were expecting no comment or something dismissive, and apparently the IOC said ‘this is a scurrilous, outrageous and probably libelous book and we can't wait for the second edition.’"

While Payne spent countless hours during the pandemic researching Olympic cartoons from across the globe, he noted that one original cartoon was published – the book’s cover illustration was created by Los Angeles Times sports cartoonist Jim Thompson.

"The idea was to sort of create a collage of all sorts of things at an opening ceremony," Payne noted.

"I think this is a fairly unique collectors item – you have a collection of the VIPs from de Coubertin and Thomas Bach, to Mandela and Samaranch in the VIP stands, to the black protesters and all sorts of stories that are found in the book.

"It was a fun lockdown project," Payne added.

All proceeds from "Toon In!", which is available online for €80 ($95) will benefit four dedicated charities and causes. The charities are Back-up Trust, Cartooning for Peace, Peace and Sport, and the Yunus Sports Hub.

The book’s foreword was written by Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Professor Muhammad Yunus.

Additionally, Payne has selected six of his favorite cartoons and the cover to be included in a charity auction. The highest bidders will receive the cartoons on high quality litho art paper signed by the cartoonists. Bids are accepted until 24:00 GMT on June 6 and can be submitted online at olympiccartoon.com or via email at toonin@jta.sport.

Payne was asked which are his favorite cartoons. He noted one that simply shows a mask covering part of the Olympic Rings as well as Baby Vlad, which depicts the Russian leader Vladimir Putin crying after having his "rattle or syringe" taken away from him satirizing the Russian doping scandal.

The marketing expert’s official book launch comes with 50 days until the Tokyo 2020 opening ceremony.

"There are some great cartoons coming out of Tokyo – I hope everyone will enjoy the historical ones and also the contemporary ones, and admire the creativity," Payne said.

Payne advised that he placed special emphasis on finding cartoons not only from the west, but also including works from Russia, China and Africa to give the project wide-ranging points of view.

The cartoons are highlighted by Payne’s personal accounts from his vast experience having been employed for more than 20 years by the IOC. Tokyo 2020 will mark Payne’s 20th Olympic Games.

"There are a lot of surprising stories in there and some of them came from very much first-hand knowledge and experience because I was fortunate and privileged to be a first-hand witness to the Olympic Movement," Payne said.

The former British freestyle skier – who currently resides and spends time skiing in the Swiss Alps – recounts a story, as told in the book, about a rumor that a nuclear bomb had been stolen from a Russian submarine and planted in London to go off during the 2012 opening ceremony.

"At about six months to go to the Games, this was what keeping the security forces awake at night," Payne reveals. "Subsequently, fortunate, it proved to just be a rumor, but there were a lot of other security challenges that the book talks about."

Slightly off topic of the new book, the former IOC marketing director was also asked how he believes that the IOC’s commercial partners have been coping with the postponement and uncertainty surrounding the Tokyo Games.

"This is clearly a challenge for all the marketing partners with all the uncertainly that has been building up to Tokyo, but I think the Games are going to happen and will be very successful," Payne responded. "I think Japan will present a great Games to the world.

"One of the things that comes out of the book is the resilience of the Olympic Movement that over 125 years, so many problems, issues, and challenges are thrown at the Olympics and they pull through it and often pull through it even stronger.

"I hope people will find it both interesting and a lot of stories will also make you laugh," he said about "Toon In!".

