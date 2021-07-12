Johan Eliasch elected new FIS president

(ATR) The National Ski Associations are calling for change and have made their voices heard.

Johan Eliasch has been elected as the new president of the International Ski Federation (FIS) at the virtual 52nd Congress.

Eliasch received 65 of 119 (54 percent) of votes cast on the first ballot obtaining the required simple majority.

Eliasch, the 59-year-old chief executive of HEAD, replaces the longstanding president Gian Franco Kasper, who has held the post since 1998. Kasper was unable to join today's Congress as he is hospitalized.

Kasper sent to a message to the FIS family advising that he was admitted to the hospital's emergency unit due to breathing problems last weekend. Since then he has been moved to the cardiological unit where he is currently undergoing tests.

"I would like to thank you for 46 years of great friendship and collaboration and wish I could be with you today," Kasper said in his message to the FIS family.

Eliasch gave a brief acceptance speech after his nomination.

"Friends and colleagues, I'm incredibly humbled to be chosen as your president today. I would like to extend a special thank you to Gian Franco for his incredible services that he has given to FIS for almost 50 years."

Eliasch, a dual Swedish and British citizen who was nominated by Great Britain Snowsports, has made it clear that he will relinquish his position with HEAD as he takes over the leadership of FIS.

The other three candidates received the following votes: Urs Lehmann 26, Sarah Lewis 15, Mats Arjes 13.

The election was carried out by secret ballot through the LUMI electronical voting system. Three scrutineers ensured the integrity of the vote.

In his allotted 10-minute video prior to the vote Eliasch received endorsements from elite World Cup skiers Alexis Pinturault, Aksel Lund Svindal, Matthias Mayer, Lindsey Vonn and Austrian legend Frank Klammer.

Eliasch is calling for sweeping change throughout FIS.

"If you're ready to embrace this exciting future, then I'm your candidate," he said in the video.

"I know our sport and I know how to get things done. We need a more integrated approach to selling our television and digital rights.

He added that we must "create our future rather than just supporting our current existence."

Eliasch is also proposing a Ski Hall of Fame.

In Kasper's absence, FIS Vice President Roman Kumpost and executive director Philippe Gueisbuhler are leading the Congress from a Zurich-based studio.

