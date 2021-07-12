HomeNewsEspañol
Monday July 12, 2021
PR Olympic silver medallist Ren Holten Poulsen shares his journey to Baku 2015

Danish Olympic silver medallist and World Champion Ren&eacute; Holten Poulsen has revealed his motivation as he puts the final touches to his preparations for Baku 2015.

By
Newsroom Infobae
July 12, 2021

Danish Olympic silver medallist and World Champion René Holten Poulsen has revealed his motivation as he puts the final touches to his preparations for Baku 2015.

Mr Poulsen shot to fame when he won a silver medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympic as a 19-year-old, winning gold at the European Championships in the same year. He went on to win three medals at the World Championships, including one gold in 2014, and 12 medals at the European Championships.

A qualified carpenter, Mr Poulsen said: "If you want to win, if you want to be the best, you’ve got to find 101 per cent. And that’s what motivates me, finding that little bit extra."

The 26-year-old said he is aiming for victory when the Baku 2015 Canoe Sprint competition starts on 14 June: "It’s the first ever European Games and I’m going to try and win. I’m a perfectionist, it’s in my DNA."

The full video can be viewed at http://www.baku2015.com/video/index.html.

Canoe Sprint will feature three days of competition at Mingachevir, starting from June 14. With 15 medals up for grabs, the Canoe Sprint competition will feature 350 athletes from across Europe.

Tickets can be purchased directly from 11 conveniently located ticket outlets around Baku, including Park Bulvar, 28 Mall, and Metro Park Baku, and online at www.baku2015.com/tickets.

