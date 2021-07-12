IOC, Feds React to Earthquake in Nepal

KATHMANDU, NEPAL - APRIL 27: Volunteers and rescue team members clear debris of a collapsed temple at Basantapur Durbar Square on April 27, 2015 in Kathmandu, Nepal. A major 7.8 earthquake hit Kathmandu mid-day on Saturday, and was followed by multiple aftershocks that triggered avalanches on Mt. Everest that buried mountain climbers in their base camps. Many houses, buildings and temples in the capital were destroyed during the earthquake, leaving over 3000 dead and many more trapped under the debris as emergency rescue workers attempt to clear debris and find survivors. (Photo by Omar Havana/Getty Images)

(ATR) The international sports community is reacting to the devastation in Nepal following a 7.8-magnitude earthquake.

Police in Nepal are reporting that over 3,900 died in the massive quake which hit the country on April 25.

The death toll is expected to rise as authorities begin their search in remote mountainous areas of western Nepal.

Around the Ringswas unsuccessful in its efforts to contact theNepal National Olympic Committee.The committee, led by presidentDhurba Bahadur Pradhan, was formed in 1962 and officially recognized by the IOC in 1963.

The IOC has tried to reach out to Pradhan through the Olympic Council of Asia, a spokesperson tellsATR.

"Our immediate thoughts are with the families of those affected and support for those involved in the humanitarian crisis," the spokesperson said in a statement.

The IOC also informed ATR that IOC president Thomas Bach and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi have discussed the situation in Nepal.

The pair met on Monday in India to discuss the country's sport development and Olympic aspirations.

Several Nepalese athletes are in Suzhou, China for the 2015 World Table Tennis Championships which began on April 26.

Thomas Weikert, president of the International Table Tennis Federation, spoke with members of the Nepalese team on Sunday to express his condolences.

"It's really a tragic situation. I spoke with the Nepalese girls competing here today to send my condolences.

"I saw the pictures on television, and it was really devastating."

He added, "Of course, the ITTF family have our hearts with the Nepalese table tennis players, and the whole nation as well. We will look into this, and see how ITTF can help them.

"Nepal is not a very rich country and does not have much equipment and resources. We will definitely see how we can support them."

Elina Maharjan spoke with the ITTF after her first women's doubles match of the tournament.

"It's hard to play," Maharjan said through tears. "I just pray that everyone is safe.

"Some people I know are hurt, and some friends are dead. It's very painful."

Her teammate Nabita Shrestha added, "It affected me, of course, because now there are 72 hours of critical condition.

"There could be another earthquake strike at any time, so it is quite difficult. My old house got destructed, but thank God nobody was sitting around there."

Vladimir Samsonov, chair of the ITTF Athletes' Commission, also voiced his support for the Nepalese athletes.

"I heard that one of the Nepalese team members lost some of his family members to the disaster, and we understand how devastating this whole situation is to him, the team and their country.

"On behalf of all the players competing here in Suzhou, and table tennis players all around the world, I would like to show our support and send them our condolences."

The Nepali National Emergency Operation Center says more than 6,500 people have been injured.

Dozens of people are also reported to have been killed in neighboring China and India, according to BBC News.

Over 200 climbers have been rescued around Mount Everest, which was struck by deadly avalanches during the massive quake.

In Nepal's capital, Kathmandu, displaced residents have constructed vast tent cities in the midst of strong aftershocks that came on Sunday.

Nepal has competed in 11 Summer Olympic Games and in three Winter Games.

The country sent five athletes to the 2012 Summer Olympics. Each athlete joined the team after receiving a wild card place in athletics, shooting and swimming.

For four of the five athletes, it was their first Olympics.

Prasiddha Jung Shah, an Olympic swimmer competing in his second Games, was the country's flag bearer at the opening ceremony.

One athlete represented Nepal at the 2014 Winter Games.

Dachhiri Sherpa, an Olympic cross-country skier competing in his third Winter Games, finished the 15 km classical race 86th out of 87 athletes.

The country has yet to win an Olympic medal.

In 1988, Nepali taekwondo practitioner Bidhan Lama won a bronze medal at Summer Olympics in Seoul. However, taekwondo was only an exhibition sport at the time.

Written byNicole Bennett

