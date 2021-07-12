HomeNewsEspañol
Monday July 12, 2021
International Sports Convention 2016 - Bringing Together the International Sports Industry

The International Sports Convention 2016 will take place December 7-8, 2016, and Palexpo, Geneva, Switzerland will again be the host.&nbsp;

By
Newsroom Infobae
July 12, 2021

The International Sports Convention 2016 (ISC 2016) will take place December 7-8, 2016, and Palexpo, Geneva, Switzerland will again be the host.

ISC 2016 Event will become even bigger than the last one and will feature 36 Conferences and Masterclasses and a major Exhibition Hall of 8,000 sqm to ensure business, networking and sales are done.

The 36 Sports Conferences and Masterclasses will be specific to each sector but it is the crossover and scale of the event, which is unique to the ISC. This maximizes the business, network and learning opportunities. The convergence and overlaps of different sports and different sports business industries ensure specific and new opportunities for all the attending.

Over 3,000 people are set to attend ISC 2016, including over 250 high-profile speakers. With participants from 67 countries in the last ISC edition the event will be truly global.

New Networking Events and Networking Platforms will be provided and facilitated to ensure networking business discussions are held before the event is started.

For more information, contact:

International Sports Convention 2016

info@iscgeneva.com

+41 216 016 753

