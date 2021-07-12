Gwangju Universiade tickets go on sale

On April 27, Universiade Gwangju 2015 tickets went on sale through the official website onhttp//ticket.gwangju2015.com.

The Gwangju 2015 Universiade Organizing Committee (GUOC) had already started receiving reservations from corporations, schools and affiliated organizations via telephone, fax, and email, since the 1st of April, and call centers have been receiving reservations from groups and individuals since the 17th.

The commencement of online sales have made it possible to buy tickets without having to go through the call center (+82 1644 9446), allowing the purchasing process easier and more convenient.

The GUOC is also planning to hold a special event, where 100 participants who purchased tickets of the opening and closing ceremonies will have a chance to receive a special and commemorative ticket.

The GUOC will be offering 15% discounts for early purchases within the month of April, 10% for May, and 5% until June 15th.

College students will be offered 30% discounts for the opening and closing ceremonies, and 40% for regular matches, if they purchase tickets early.

Ticket prices are as follows; ▲opening ceremonies - ₩300,000⋅₩200,000⋅₩100,000 ▲closing ceremonies - ₩200,000⋅₩150,000⋅₩70,000. Matches will cost between free ~ ₩8,000 during qualifying rounds, and semifinals and finals will cost between ₩5,000 ~ ₩20,000.

Seo Gi Won, GUOC Cultural Affairs Director said, "We are expecting brisk ticket sales since the commencement of online sales," and further added, "we also expect basketball to be quite popular since famous athletes such as the renowned Kansas University basketball team will be taking part."

The Universiade Gwangju 2015 will be held between this coming July 3rd, to the 14th, for a total of 12 days, participated by more than 20,000 people from 170 countries around the globe.

Information on Ticket Sales>

〇 call center : 1644-9446

〇 internet : 2015 GUOC website (http//ticket.gwangju2015.com)

〇 GUOC admissions department: +82 62 616 4541~4543

〇 email : ticketing@gwangju2015.com

〇 fax : +82 62 616 4519

