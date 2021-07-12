HomeNewsEspañol
Monday July 12, 2021
Glasgow 2014 appoints Head of Sport Competition

Por
Newsroom Infobae
12 de Julio de 2021

One of the key figures behind Team Scotland’s first class organisation and medal success at the Delhi 2010 Commonwealth Games, Vicky Strange, has joined Glasgow 2014 as Head of Sport Competition.

As well as playing a pivotal role in Team Scotland’s second most successful Games performance as General Team Manager, Vicky has also been involved in varying capacities at both the Manchester 2002 and Melbourne 2006 Commonwealth Games.

In addition to her Commonwealth Games experience, Vicky has undertaken a variety of high performance and sport development roles in Scotland and is extensively travelled; including a cycle tour from New Zealand back to Scotland.

On the new appointment to the organisation, Glasgow 2014 Chief Executive, John Scott, said:"Vicky’s previous roles and experiences have enabled her to develop strong relationships with a variety of sporting stakeholders, particularly with each of our Scottish Sports Governing Bodies, as well as gaining valuable exposure to different international competitions.

"Vicky’s mix of qualifications, skills, experiences and adventures all ensure that she will be a great asset to the Glasgow 2014 team."

On starting her new role, the new Glasgow 2014 Head of Sport Competition said:"I have had the great privilege of working at three previous Commonwealth Games, but to be involved in a Games in your own country is something extra special.

"The Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games provide a fantastic opportunity for Scottish sport and I’m really excited to have the opportunity to play an integral part in staging a successful event for Scotland.

"Glasgow 2014 is to pride itself on being an outstanding athlete-centred and sport-focused Games of world-class competition so I am very much looking forward to ensuring we deliver this core value to our competing athletes."

Vicky joins the Glasgow 2014 team in June from Commonwealth Games Scotland where she was Games Team Operations Manager.

Her primary focus will be the establishment of a Sport Competition Functional Area, which will become the largest and most visible element of the Sport Department across all 17 Games sports.

This will include leading on all sport-specific technical and operational planning, the development of technical officials for each sport and the recruitment and management of each sport-specific competition management team.

In addition to her new role at Glasgow 2014, Vicky will also continue to lead Youth Team Scotland at the forthcoming Commonwealth Youth Games in the Isle of Man as General Team Manager.

For more information, contact:stuart.martin@glasgow2014.com

Mercados: las acciones argentinas suben tras el feriado y acompañan tendencia externa

