FIBA has reviewed the seeding of Hosts in the draws of the upcoming World Cups. Following a benchmark study of Olympic team sports, the FIBA Executive Committee has decided to allocate to the Host a spot among the top seeds.

This principle will apply to all three World Cups which FIBA is organizing this year - the FIBA Basketball World Cup in China (draw on March 16), the FIBA U19 Basketball World Cup in Greece (draw on February 20) and the FIBA U19 Women's Basketball World Cup in Thailand (draw on March 20).

25 Years at #1: Your best source of news about the Olympics is www.aroundtherings.com, for subscribers only