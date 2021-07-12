HomeNewsEspañol
Monday July 12, 2021
Recent HeadlinesTokio 2020Beijing 2022FederationsIOCOpinionATR en Español
Articles

Education Key to Keeping Rugby Clean at Junior World Championship

Por
Newsroom Infobae
12 de Julio de 2021

Understanding the dangers of doping will be the theme of an extensive education programme operating across the IRB Junior World Championship 2011, which takes place in Italy from June 10-26.

A tournament-wide In Competition and Out of Competition testing programme will be supplemented by a two-phase education programme that will provide the world’s top Under 20 players with a solid understanding of the IRB’s zero tolerance policy towards drug cheats.

IRB Anti-Doping Manager, Tim Ricketts said: "The IRB Junior World Championship plays a key role in preparing aspiring stars of the Game for the rigours of Test Rugby and Anti-Doping education is central to the learning process."

"Players need to understand from an early age the dangers and consequences of doping, the pitfalls concerning supplement use and how to maintain a healthy and clean approach to sports nutrition."

Prior to arrival in Italy each of the 12 teams are to complete the IRB’s Real Winner Education Programme which is an online practical and interactive resource. This is then followed by all 12 teams undergoing a one on one session with an IRB Anti-Doping staff member.

"This programme has been successfully operating across IRB tournaments since 2002. The beauty of it is that it obtains player buy-in because it is interactive, educational and fun."

The individual team sessions provide an opportunity to discuss the key areas of anti-doping with the players in an informal setting and gives Players the opportunity to ask questions and clarify any matters they may not be 100% sure on. We also have a number of Ambassadors who assist us with spreading the message."

The IRB operates a zero-tolerance policy to drug cheats in sport and operated a record testing and education programme in 2010.

The testing programme operated across Rugby World Cup 2011 Qualifiers (559 controls), Rugby Sevens (407 controls), Age Grade Rugby (148 controls), Women’s Rugby World Cup (99 controls) and other IRB 15-a-side-tournaments (75), including the IRB Pacific Nations Cup and IRB Nations Cup.

Despite the rigorous testing programme, there were just five IRB Anti-Doping rule violations in 2010. That amounts to 0.39 percent of the total testing regime. Three violations were for an Anabolic Agent and two were for Cannabis.

The IRB Junior World Championship Keep Rugby Clean Day, designed to promote a level playing field, will take place across the three tournament venues on June 18.

For more information, contact: +353 86 040 3950, email: andrea.wiggins@irb.com

As a service to our readers, Around the Rings will provide verbatim texts of selected press releases issued by Olympic-related organizations, federations, businesses and sponsors.

These press releases appear as sent to Around the Rings and are not edited for spelling, grammar or punctuation.

Your complete source of news about the Olympics is www.aroundtherings.com, for subscribers only.

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

ATRRugby World Cup 2011IRB Junior World Championshipanti-doping

Últimas Noticias

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Mercados: las acciones argentinas suben tras el feriado y acompañan tendencia externa

Mercados: las acciones argentinas suben tras el feriado y acompañan tendencia externa

Cómo hacer casas a través del sistema de encastrado en el que se usan “ladrillos” de madera

Pasó 18 años prófugo por un homicidio y en 2018 intentó asesinar a un vecino: la violenta historia del hombre detenido cuando fue a vacunarse

Pipas de metanfetamina: qué hay detrás del alarmante hallazgo en una cueva del rey de las fiestas clandestinas de la comunidad china

Aprueban túneles para carros Tesla en La Florida

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Dictaron auto de formal prisión a Luis Cárdenas Palomino por el delito de tortura

Dictaron auto de formal prisión a Luis Cárdenas Palomino por el delito de tortura

Jair Bolsonaro habló sobre la represión en Cuba: “Fueron a pedir libertad y recibieron balas de goma, golpes y prisión”

Vacunación en Ecatepec de 30 a 39 años: fechas, sedes y requisitos

“¿Dónde he escuchado eso?”: Chumel Torres comparó el gobierno de AMLO con el presidente de Cuba

Cablebus en fotos: CDMX inaugura el teleférico más grande de América Latina

TELESHOW

El mensaje de apoyo de Lali Espósito al pueblo cubano luego de la represión del régimen a las manifestaciones pacíficas

El mensaje de apoyo de Lali Espósito al pueblo cubano luego de la represión del régimen a las manifestaciones pacíficas

Cómo es la casa de Juan Gabriel que está a la venta por 36 MDP

Andrea Legarreta cumple 50 años: así la celebraron en “Hoy”

El pasado mediático de una participante de La Voz: ya había ganado un concurso televisivo de canto

La mamá de Lionel Messi reveló la extraña cábala que cumplió la familia para ver la final de la Copa América

DEPORTES

César Luis Menotti, luego del título argentino de la Copa América: “Este cuerpo técnico no vende humo”

César Luis Menotti, luego del título argentino de la Copa América: “Este cuerpo técnico no vende humo”

Un capitán en todo momento: el gesto de Messi para frenar a De Paul en medio de los festejos por respeto a Brasil

Internaron a la hija de 5 meses de Lautaro Martínez luego de sufrir un accidente doméstico

Revelaron los detalles de la impactante lesión que sufrió Conor McGregor y cuánto tiempo estará de baja

Los mensajes de Federer y Nadal a Djokovic luego de que el serbio los alcanzara como máximos ganadores de títulos de Grand Slam