Education Key to Keeping Rugby Clean at Junior World Championship

Understanding the dangers of doping will be the theme of an extensive education programme operating across the IRB Junior World Championship 2011, which takes place in Italy from June 10-26.

A tournament-wide In Competition and Out of Competition testing programme will be supplemented by a two-phase education programme that will provide the world’s top Under 20 players with a solid understanding of the IRB’s zero tolerance policy towards drug cheats.

IRB Anti-Doping Manager, Tim Ricketts said: "The IRB Junior World Championship plays a key role in preparing aspiring stars of the Game for the rigours of Test Rugby and Anti-Doping education is central to the learning process."

"Players need to understand from an early age the dangers and consequences of doping, the pitfalls concerning supplement use and how to maintain a healthy and clean approach to sports nutrition."

Prior to arrival in Italy each of the 12 teams are to complete the IRB’s Real Winner Education Programme which is an online practical and interactive resource. This is then followed by all 12 teams undergoing a one on one session with an IRB Anti-Doping staff member.

"This programme has been successfully operating across IRB tournaments since 2002. The beauty of it is that it obtains player buy-in because it is interactive, educational and fun."

The individual team sessions provide an opportunity to discuss the key areas of anti-doping with the players in an informal setting and gives Players the opportunity to ask questions and clarify any matters they may not be 100% sure on. We also have a number of Ambassadors who assist us with spreading the message."

The IRB operates a zero-tolerance policy to drug cheats in sport and operated a record testing and education programme in 2010.

The testing programme operated across Rugby World Cup 2011 Qualifiers (559 controls), Rugby Sevens (407 controls), Age Grade Rugby (148 controls), Women’s Rugby World Cup (99 controls) and other IRB 15-a-side-tournaments (75), including the IRB Pacific Nations Cup and IRB Nations Cup.

Despite the rigorous testing programme, there were just five IRB Anti-Doping rule violations in 2010. That amounts to 0.39 percent of the total testing regime. Three violations were for an Anabolic Agent and two were for Cannabis.

The IRB Junior World Championship Keep Rugby Clean Day, designed to promote a level playing field, will take place across the three tournament venues on June 18.

For more information, contact: +353 86 040 3950, email: andrea.wiggins@irb.com

As a service to our readers, Around the Rings will provide verbatim texts of selected press releases issued by Olympic-related organizations, federations, businesses and sponsors.

These press releases appear as sent to Around the Rings and are not edited for spelling, grammar or punctuation.

Your complete source of news about the Olympics is www.aroundtherings.com, for subscribers only.