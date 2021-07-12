HomeNewsEspañol
Monday July 12, 2021
Bostonians Split on 2024 Olympic Bid -- Media Watch

(ATR)&nbsp;Boston 2024 is gaining support,&nbsp;but with a "big if" ... Olympian Bruce Jenner dominates headlines.

By
Newsroom Infobae
July 12, 2021
<<enter caption here>> on April 14, 2014 in Boston, Massachusetts.
<<enter caption here>> on April 14, 2014 in Boston, Massachusetts.

(ATR)Boston 2024 is gaining support, but with a "big if."

"Massachusetts voters are narrowly split on a Boston-area bid for the 2024 Summer Olympics," Mark Arsenault, staff writer for the Boston Globe, says.

"Though a majority across the state and within Boston would back a bid that prohibits public spending on sports venues and the running of the Games, according to a new Boston Globe poll."

No Boston Olympics, one of the primary opposition groups against Boston 2024, will hold a meeting on May 18.

The meeting, according to the Boston-based site BostonInno,will be a "chance for co-chairs Chris Dempsey, Kelly Gossett and Liam Kerr to speak directly to their supporters, as well as anyone else who is simply curious to hear what they have to say."

Speaking with BostonInno's Hayden Bird, Dempsey said, "We've been really wanting to get people back together like that. It's just been such a hectic pace that we haven't been able to really get out in front of it.

"We've finally had a chance to kind of catch our breath."

U.S. Rep. Michael Capuano of Massachusetts says Bostonian need more information on any Olympics-related costs.

During an interview with Boston Herald radio, Capuano insistedthat taxpayers will not be asked to pay for operational costs or build sports venues.

"There's a lack of transparency in creating the bid and talking specifically about numbers," Capuano added.

"Questions about taxpayer exposure so far are taking a back seat."

Tokyo 2020

United States President Barack Obama is finishing talks Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the White House.

The pair met on Tuesday and hosted a joint press conference on the current status of U.S.-Japan relations.

According to the Australia-based news site news.com.au, Abe hopes to attract "20 million foreign visitors a year by 2020, when Tokyo hosts the Olympics."

Abe visited Boston on Monday to pay his respects at the site of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing.

A cross-party group of lawmakers submitted a bill Tuesday to legalize casinos in Japan, Bloomberg Business reporterMaiko Takahashi says.

"While betting on horse, boat and bicycle races is allowed, casinos remain banned.

"International gaming companies have been mulling billions of dollars in investment as Tokyo will host the 2020 Olympic Games, promising to increase the number of tourists coming to Japan."

Lawmakers reintroduced a bill to legalize casino-style gambling during Japan's Diet session in February.

According to The Japan Times, Osaka and Yokohama are the front runners to host the first integrated resorts (IRs) with casinos.

Olympian Bruce Jenner

Bruce Jenner, the 1976 Olympic decathlon champion, is still dominating headlines with the announcement that he is a transgender and transitioning into living life as a woman.

In an interview with ABC News reporter Diane Sawyer, the 65-year-old Olympian said he felt confused about his gender identity for most of his life.

Washington Post reporter Marissa Payne recalls a moment during the interview during whichJenner discussed his experience at the Montreal Games.

"When Sawyer pressed him to talk more about how he felt while being portrayed in the 1970s as the epitome of masculinity thanks to a gold-medal decathlon finish in 1976 Olympics, Jenner said, 'I see a confused person at that time, running away from my life - with big-time fear.'"

He added, "[I was] scared to death. I didn't realize what my future held at that time."

The iconic Wheaties box featuring Jenner is popping up on eBay, according to a report on ABC News.

Following his record-setting victory at the 1976 Olympics, Jenner'slikeness became a "nationwide brand, including being featured of the front of the famous Wheaties box," ABC News says.

"One eBay listing for the box, which said it was in 'new' condition, had up to 25 bids for over $260.

"Another listing for a box listed in 'mint' condition also had up to 25 bids and was going for $200."

The Future of Equestrian

The International Equestrian Federation (FEI) is holding its annual Sports Forum and Extraordinary General Assembly this week.

On Tuesday, the FEI reportedly discussedcutting team sizes at the Olympics to create space for more competing countries.

Also under consideration isrelaxing rider dress codes and using more music in dressage to help attract broadcasters and non-expert viewers, according the AP's Graham Dunbar.

"We need to get a product that is easier to sell on television," FEI president Ingmar de Vos told the AP.

Compiled byNicole Bennett

For general comments or questions,click here.

20 Years at #1: Your best source of news about the Olympics isAroundTheRings.com, for subscribers only.

