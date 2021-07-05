USA Shooting Statement June 23, 2021

Colorado Springs, Colorado- USA Shooting was notified by the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) today that Olympic Team Nominee Keith Sanderson has been excluded from the U.S. Delegation for Tokyo due to a suspension handed down by the U.S. Center for SafeSport. In accordance with the guidance provided by, and in cooperation with the USOPC, Tokyo Alternate Jack Leverett III has been promoted to fill this quota place in Men’s 25M Rapid Fire Pistol and will compete alongside his brother Henry Leverett.



“Regardless of the outcome, cases like these would be extremely difficult for NGBs to resolve without the impartial SafeSport Center taking jurisdiction,” said Matt Suggs, CEO of USA Shooting. “USA Shooting remains committed to the safety of our athletes, staff, and volunteers and SafeSport is an important part of that commitment. Since the launch of the U.S. Center for SafeSport, 20 cases have been filed in connection with USA Shooting, and this is the first suspension of any kind for a USAS staff member, volunteer, coach, or athlete.”



“This is a somber day for our organization, but we must remain focused on our final preparations for Tokyo. We have an excellent young team that has been bringing home the hardware from the recent World Cups in India and Italy,” added Suggs.



This year’s Olympic team is led by two-time Olympic Champion Vincent Hancock (Men’s Skeet) and includes the World #2 and #3 10m Air Rifle shooters Mary Tucker and Lucas Kozeniesky. Nick Mowrer (Men’s 10m Air Pistol and 50m Smallbore Rifle) of the U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program (WCAP) will be the only athlete in Tokyo competing in both Rifle and Pistol events. Also showcased on arguably the world’s strongest shotgun team are two new young stars, Austen Smith (Women’s Skeet) and Maddy Bernau (Women’s Trap), who recently won gold and silver, respectively, at the ISSF World Cup in Lonato, Italy.



Athletes from the U.S. Shooting Team have won 115 medals in Olympic and Paralympic competition since the modern Olympics began in 1896, nearly twice the medal count of the next nation.



The Tokyo Olympic Games will begin July 23, 2021, with opening ceremonies; shooting events will take place from July 24 to August 2, 2021.



About USA Shooting



USA Shooting, a 501c3 non-profit corporation, was chartered by the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee as the National Governing Body for the sport of shooting in April 1995. The organization implements and manages development programs and sanctions events at the local, state, regional, and national levels.



Headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado, at the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Training Center, USA Shooting has a full-time staff dedicated to furthering the sport and supporting athletes and members of the organization. The organization has a USA Shooting News magazine publication, as well as public and member specific web sites.



