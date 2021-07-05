Jiri Kejval re-elected Czech NOC President for a third term

International Olympic Committee Member, Jiří Kejval, will continue to lead the Czech Olympic Committee

after being re-elected for a third term during the General Assembly on 29 June. The former international

rower, who is Chair of the IOC Marketing Commission and of IOC Television and Marketing Services, was first

elected as President in 2012.



The election, which was delayed from last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, saw President Kejval stand

unopposed. “I am delighted to have received such great support from the members of the Plenary Session. I

see this as an affirmation of the work of our whole team and also an obligation for the coming years,” stated

President Kejval.



Roman Kumpošt, Vice-President of the International Ski Federation and member of the IOC Communications

Commission, was re-elected as Vice-President. Finance will continue to be the responsibility of Vice-President

Libor Varhaník, who is also Vice-President of European Athletics and President of Czech Athletics. The areas

of coaching, Olympism and education will continue to fall under the remit of Vice-President Zdeněk Haník,

whilst non-Olympic sports will be represented by Vice-President Filip Šuman, who is Vice-President of the

International Floorball Federation. Meanwhile, Milan Hnilička was elected as Vice-President for the first time.

Hnilička is an Olympic gold medallist and three-time world champion in ice hockey, who until recently led the

National Sports Agency.



Petr Fousek (football), Michal Ježdík (basketball), Marek Pakosta (volleyball), Olga Plachá (equestrian),

Jaroslav Pollert (canoeing), Petr Ryška (swimming), Gabriel Waage (softball), Jan Bloudek (climbing), Martin

Bohman (bobsleigh and skeleton) and Petr Hulinský (taekwondo) were elected to the Czech NOC Executive

Committee at the Plenary Session.



The representatives of other key Czech Olympic Committee sections are as follows: Alexander Kliment (Czech

Olympic Academy), Olympic medallist and world champion in alpine skiing Šárka Strachová (Czech Fair Play

Club), two-time Olympic rowing medallist Oldřich Svojanovský (Czech Olympians Club), Alena Erlebachová

(Czech Paralympics Club), Olympic champion in modern pentathlon David Svoboda (Athletes’ Commission),

Olympic gold medallist and World champion in cross-country skiing Kateřina Neumannová and Hana

Moučková (Czech Club of Sports Associations, Organisations and Institutions).



The Czech Olympic Committee was founded in 1899, and its first President, Jiří Stanislav Guth-Jarkovský, was

a founding member of the International Olympic Committee.



