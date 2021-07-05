AMÉRICAMÉXICOCOLOMBIAECONÓMICOTELESHOWDEPORTESCULTURA
Lunes 5 de Julio de 2021
Articles

Jiri Kejval re-elected Czech NOC President for a third term

Por
Newsroom Infobae
5 de Julio de 2021

International Olympic Committee Member, Jiří Kejval, will continue to lead the Czech Olympic Committee
after being re-elected for a third term during the General Assembly on 29 June. The former international
rower, who is Chair of the IOC Marketing Commission and of IOC Television and Marketing Services, was first
elected as President in 2012.

The election, which was delayed from last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, saw President Kejval stand
unopposed. “I am delighted to have received such great support from the members of the Plenary Session. I
see this as an affirmation of the work of our whole team and also an obligation for the coming years,” stated
President Kejval.

Roman Kumpošt, Vice-President of the International Ski Federation and member of the IOC Communications
Commission, was re-elected as Vice-President. Finance will continue to be the responsibility of Vice-President
Libor Varhaník, who is also Vice-President of European Athletics and President of Czech Athletics. The areas
of coaching, Olympism and education will continue to fall under the remit of Vice-President Zdeněk Haník,
whilst non-Olympic sports will be represented by Vice-President Filip Šuman, who is Vice-President of the
International Floorball Federation. Meanwhile, Milan Hnilička was elected as Vice-President for the first time.
Hnilička is an Olympic gold medallist and three-time world champion in ice hockey, who until recently led the
National Sports Agency.

Petr Fousek (football), Michal Ježdík (basketball), Marek Pakosta (volleyball), Olga Plachá (equestrian),
Jaroslav Pollert (canoeing), Petr Ryška (swimming), Gabriel Waage (softball), Jan Bloudek (climbing), Martin
Bohman (bobsleigh and skeleton) and Petr Hulinský (taekwondo) were elected to the Czech NOC Executive
Committee at the Plenary Session.

The representatives of other key Czech Olympic Committee sections are as follows: Alexander Kliment (Czech
Olympic Academy), Olympic medallist and world champion in alpine skiing Šárka Strachová (Czech Fair Play
Club), two-time Olympic rowing medallist Oldřich Svojanovský (Czech Olympians Club), Alena Erlebachová
(Czech Paralympics Club), Olympic champion in modern pentathlon David Svoboda (Athletes’ Commission),
Olympic gold medallist and World champion in cross-country skiing Kateřina Neumannová and Hana
Moučková (Czech Club of Sports Associations, Organisations and Institutions).

The Czech Olympic Committee was founded in 1899, and its first President, Jiří Stanislav Guth-Jarkovský, was
a founding member of the International Olympic Committee.

As a service to our readers, Around the Rings will provide verbatim texts of selected press releases issued by Olympic-related organizations, federations, businesses and sponsors.

These press releases appear as sent to Around the Rings and are not edited for spelling, grammar or punctuation. 

Your best source of news about the Olympics is www.aroundtherings.com, for subscribers only

