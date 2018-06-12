Instagram está funcionando con intermitencias. De acuerdo con el sitio DownDetector, donde se registran los reportes de caída en las diferentes plataformas web, este mediodía hubo más de 1.300 quejas de usuarios por la caída del servicio.
Según se puede ver en el mapa, hay inconvenientes en diferentes regiones del mundo.
El principal problema es que no se actualizan las noticias. En algunos casos también se vieron fallas al intentar ingresar al sitio.
Tal como suele ocurrir en estos casos, la gente se volcó a Twitter para expresar sus opiniones y hacer circular memes sobre este tema.
me running to #twitter when #instagram goes down pic.twitter.com/IaCgl4y6aY
— xKrezzy_ (@krezzygamer) 12 de junio de 2018
#Instagram is being rather glitchy for me at the moment – anyone else? pic.twitter.com/tgzCvf85ji
— Jackie Speight – Angel SOS® (@AngelSOSJackie) 12 de junio de 2018
Why Instagram messin with me this morning though?!#Instagram pic.twitter.com/Uer1c0Zt7b
— Kristin (@_krissnicolee_) 12 de junio de 2018
Me running to twitter to check if #instagram is working #instagramdown #borednow pic.twitter.com/xopDS53X7F
— Verity Smith (@Verity_Smith1) 12 de junio de 2018
