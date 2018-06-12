El servicio está funcionando con problemas desde el mediodía
Instagram está funcionando con intermitencias. De acuerdo con el sitio DownDetector, donde se registran los reportes de caída en las diferentes plataformas web, este mediodía hubo más de 1.300 quejas de usuarios por la caída del servicio.

Hubo más de 1.300 quejas en la última hora (DownDetector)
Según se puede ver en el mapa, hay inconvenientes en diferentes regiones del mundo.

Los usuarios de diferentes partes del mundo reportaron incidentes en Instagram (DownDetector)
El principal problema es que no se actualizan las noticias. En algunos casos también se vieron fallas al intentar ingresar al sitio.

Tal como suele ocurrir en estos casos, la gente se volcó a Twitter para expresar sus opiniones y hacer circular memes sobre este tema.

