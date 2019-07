RIAH is a fairly small tanker waving🇵🇦. AIS shows that she's been shuttling back and forth between both coasts over past year for fueling other vessels. On July 14 2019 she crossed into Iranian waters for the 1st time as she slowed down. AIS ended there. No tugboats nearby. #OOTT pic.twitter.com/s3pBXlK4Oe

— TankerTrackers.com, Inc.⚓️🛢 (@TankerTrackers) July 16, 2019