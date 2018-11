A Kremlin general in charge of Interpol would expand the injustice system of Putin's Russia worldwide. The statement of the Free Russia Forum on this intolerable possibility. https://t.co/aZ3zxwiWYp or https://t.co/ntvUN9yffJ pic.twitter.com/CUSOFwDVQv

— Garry Kasparov (@Kasparov63) November 19, 2018