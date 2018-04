1)New speech by #ISIS spokesman AbuHassan alMuhajir "So Follow Their Guidance," follows ISIS’ ongoing anti-Democracy campaign, warning Sunnis in #Iraq that voting centers are “a target for our swords, so stay away from them.” Also urges attacks on America and Coalition countries pic.twitter.com/GjKrctVxnn

— Rita Katz (@Rita_Katz) April 22, 2018