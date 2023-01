Por qué activistas pidieron a Joe Biden que declare como terroristas a los narcotraficantes en México

We in the LeBaron family and community know all too well what the Méxican terrorist groups are capable of. It's been over 3 years since 100 narco-terrorists murdered 3 inocent woman & 6 children, burnt them alive. All dual U.S. & Méxican citizens. We are with you 💯% Governor!!💪 pic.twitter.com/eJDXE4XS6s