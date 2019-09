FILE - In this Jan. 15, 1997 file photo, Princess Diana, wearing a bombproof visor, visits a minefield in Huambo, in Angola. Prince Harry on Friday Sept. 27, 2019, is following in the footsteps of his late mother, Princess Diana, whose walk through an active mine field in Angola years ago helped to lead to a global ban on the deadly weapons. (John Stillwell/PA via AP, File)