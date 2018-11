At what price would AMLO accept Trump’s idea for Mexico to take back those CentralAm migrants rejected after seeking asylum in US? This rare Thanksgiving Night statement by Pompeo, seems to suggest the US could invest in AMLO’s “cooperation for development” plan for Southern MX👇 pic.twitter.com/1tVTNlJ7j6

— José Díaz-Briseño (@diazbriseno) November 23, 2018