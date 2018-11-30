From Donald Trump to Theresa May, from Emmanuel Macron to Xi Jingping, from Mauricio Macri to Vladimir Putin, from the UN Secretary-General to the presidente of the ILO: all the world leaders took part of the traditional "family photo" of the G20 Summit, which gathers the most influential global names.
This 2018 picture shows an exception, though: the German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who was delayed by a glitch on the state plane that was flying her to Buenos Aires
Want to know who's who? Just move the mouse cursor over each person in the photo.
