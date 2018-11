View this post on Instagram

Sadly my house couldn’t be saved. The courageous firefighters were able to save my cars and personal items recovered from my home. I thanked the fire chief and his team of firemen for all of their hard work. He took the time to explain what happened and I’m grateful for all of their hard work trying to save my home. Sad we lost our home but grateful that my family is safe. Luckily we quickly evacuated our house yesterday after a patrol car drove up the street announcing mandatory evacuations. I’m grateful for my lovely neighbors and friends who kept me informed and for their help this evening. 🙏 Thank you all for caring 💜 #woolseyfire #malibu. Special thanks to Fire Chief Rash and his brave team of firefighters. 🙏