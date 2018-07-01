La relación entre Liam Payne, de 24 años, y Cheryl Cole, de 35, llegó a su fin. Tras varios meses de rumores, la propia presentadora lo anunció este domingo a través de un mensaje en Twitter.
El ex One Direction y Cole son padres de Bear, nacido el marzo del año pasado.Se habían conocido en The X Factor, cuando él tenía solo 14 años, y ella era una de las jurados del show.
"Nos entristece anunciar que decidimos seguir caminos separados. Ha sido una decisión difícil para nosotros. Todavía tenemos mucho amor el uno para el otro", expresó Cole.
"Bear es nuestro mundo y le pedimos que respeten nuestra privacidad mientras navegamos juntos en este camino ", agregó la estrella británica en dicha red social.
We are sad to announce that we are going our separate ways. It's been a tough decision for us to make. We still have so much love for each other as a family. Bear is our world and we ask that you respect his privacy as we navigate our way through this together.
— Cheryl (@CherylOfficial) July 1, 2018
Minutos más tarde, el ahora solista confirmó la noticia.
Cheryl and I are sad to announce that we are going our separate ways. It's been a tough decision for us to make. We still have so much love for each other as a family. Bear is our world and we ask that you respect his privacy as we navigate our way through this together.
— Liam (@LiamPayne) July 1, 2018
