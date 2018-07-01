El ex One Direction Liam Payne se separó de Cheryl Cole (GrosbyGroup)
La relación entre Liam Payne, de 24 años, y Cheryl Cole, de 35, llegó a su fin. Tras varios meses de rumores, la propia presentadora lo anunció este domingo a través de un mensaje en Twitter.

El ex One Direction  y Cole son padres de Bear, nacido el marzo del año pasado.Se habían conocido en The X Factor, cuando él tenía solo 14 años, y ella era una de las jurados del show.

(EFE)
"Nos entristece anunciar que decidimos seguir caminos separados. Ha sido una decisión difícil para nosotros. Todavía tenemos mucho amor el uno para el otro", expresó Cole.

"Bear es nuestro mundo y le pedimos que respeten nuestra privacidad mientras navegamos juntos en este camino ", agregó la estrella británica en dicha red social.

Minutos más tarde, el ahora solista confirmó la noticia.

