From Gallows Road and International Drive overnight. Lamborghini hit a concrete light pole and was cut in half. The back end was on fire and quickly extinguished by the crew from Engine 413, Dunn Loring. One adult driver was treated for minor injuries by Medic 413. #fcfrd #news pic.twitter.com/vOG4o1Ovfo

— Fairfax Fire/Rescue (@ffxfirerescue) April 27, 2018