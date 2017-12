Legendary day playing for the troops in Hawaii had a blast with my teammates . Make sure you tune in this Sunday to catch the game we played for the troops on ESPN 2 at 6pm eastern time “Brought to you by Rocket Mortgage by @quickenloans #harlemglobetrotters #espn2 #hoopsforthetroops

A post shared by MANI LOVE (@manilove102) on Dec 14, 2017 at 7:50am PST