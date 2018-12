For the second time in history, a human-made object has reached the space between the stars. Now slightly more than 11 billion miles (18 bil. km) from Earth, @NASAVoyager 2 has now left the Sun's protective bubble & is flying in interstellar space: https://t.co/zRnhiaJqGS #AGU18 pic.twitter.com/Zzncki4GKB

— NASA (@NASA) December 10, 2018