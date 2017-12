Start your comment with "Blackheads are…" and then press the middle suggestions on your keyboard to see what pops up. . Mine said "Blackheads are all the stuff that we will get done with it" 😂 ➖➖➖➖➖ 🔪DIY trick using bobby pins to remove blackheads. ___________ ◾️All you need is a hot towel, bobby pins, and a toner. ___________ 1️⃣Take a towel and place it in hot water. Take the towel out and make sure it isn’t too hot. Also, make sure that the area is clean and place the towel on the problem area so that the heat will open up the pores. Do this for about 10-15 mins or so. 2️⃣Take the bobby pin and drag it in a scraping motion. Be sure to not over do it, and don’t scrape or push down too hard. 3️⃣When finished, rinse the area with a mild cleanser. 4️⃣Follow up with a toner. 5️⃣Moisturize if needed. ———– 👻SNAPCHAT: A_LLURE7 _____________ #sukhimann_ @hudabeauty @monakattan @alyakattan #hudabeauty #hairmakeupdiary #facemask #skincare #makeuptutorial #fashionarttut #laurag_143 #sukhimann_ #instadaily #instalike #instamood #instafashion #fashion #instamakeup #indianvlogger #indianblogger #desibeautyblog #hudabeauty #allmordernmakeup #melformakeup #hypnaughtymakeup #inssta_makeup #makeupfanatic1 #brian_champagne #makeuptutorial #shimycatsmua #fakeupfix #associationofbeauty #hairmakeupdiary #liveglam #laurag_143 #brian_champagne

A post shared by Sukhi Mann 🇮🇳 🇺🇸 (@sukhimann_) on Oct 7, 2017 at 10:07am PDT