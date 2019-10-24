Juntos por el Cambio

Candidato a presidente: Mauricio Macri

Candidato a vice: Miguel Ángel Pichetto

Macri y Pichetto son los candidatos de Juntos por el Cambio
Macri y Pichetto son los candidatos de Juntos por el Cambio


Frente de Todos

Candidato a presidente: Alberto Fernández

Candidato a vice: Cristina Kirchner


Alberto Fernández y Cristina Kirchner (Foto: Gustavo Gavotti)
Alberto Fernández y Cristina Kirchner (Foto: Gustavo Gavotti)


Consenso Federal

Candidato a presidente: Roberto Lavagna

Candidato a vice: Juan Manuel Urtubey

Roberto Lavagna (derecha) y Juan Manuel Urtubey
Roberto Lavagna (derecha) y Juan Manuel Urtubey


Frente de Izquierda

Candidato a presidente: Nicolás Del Caño

Candidato a vice: Romina del Plá

Nicolás del Caño y Romina Del Plá son candidatos a presidente y vice por el FIT-Unidad (Crédito: Santiago Saferstein)
Nicolás del Caño y Romina Del Plá son candidatos a presidente y vice por el FIT-Unidad (Crédito: Santiago Saferstein)

Frente Despertar


Candidato a presidente: José Luis Espert

Candidato a vice: Luis Rosales


Espert (derecha) y Rosales
Espert (derecha) y Rosales

Frente Nos

Candidato a presidente: Juan José Gómez Centurión

Candidato a vice: Cynthia Hotton

El binomio Gómez Centurión y Hotton (@CynthiaHotton)
El binomio Gómez Centurión y Hotton (@CynthiaHotton)


Seguí leyendo:

Qué pasa si no voy a votar

Cuáles son los documentos habilitados para ir a votar

¿Ya sabés dónde votás? Consultá el último padrón actualizad

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Elecciones 2019 Mauricio Macri Alberto Fernández Roberto Lavagna Juan José Gómez Centurión Nicolás Del Caño José Luis Espert