Espana agencias

Historial del Mundial de Fórmula Uno

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Madrid, 1 nov (EFE).- Historial del Mundial de pilotos de Fórmula Uno, que se adjudicó matemáticamente este domingo, al acabar tercero en el Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez el Gran Premio de Ciudad de México el italiano Andrea Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes):

Lewis Hamilton (GBR) 2008, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019 y 2020

PUBLICIDAD

Michael Schumacher (ALE) 1994, 1995, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003 y 2004

Juan Manuel Fangio (ARG) 1951, 1954, 1955, 1956 y 1957

Alain Prost (FRA) 1985, 1986, 1989 y 1993

Sebastian Vettel (ALE) 2010, 2011, 2012 y 2013

Max Verstappen (NED) 2021, 2022, 2023 y 2024

Jack Brabham (AUS) 1959, 1960 y 1966

Jackie Stewart (GBR) 1969, 1971 y 1973

Niki Lauda (AUT) 1975, 1977 y 1984

Nelson Piquet (BRA) 1981, 1983 y 1987

Ayrton Senna (BRA) 1988, 1990 y 1991

Alberto Ascari (ITA) 1952 y 1953

Graham Hill (GBR) 1962 y 1968

Jim Clark (GBR) 1963 y 1965

Emerson Fittipaldi (BRA) 1972 y 1974

Mika Hakkinen (FIN) 1998 y 1999

Fernando Alonso (ESP) 2005 y 2006

Giuseppe Farina (ITA) 1950

Mike Hawthorn (GBR) 1958

Phil Hill (USA) 1961

John Surtees (GBR) 1964

Denny Hulme (NZL) 1967

Jochen Rindt (AUT) 1970

James Hunt (GBR) 1976

Mario Andretti (USA) 1978

Jody Scheckter (RSA) 1979

Alan Jones (AUS) 1980

Keke Rosberg (FIN) 1982

Nigel Mansell (GBR) 1992

Damon Hill (GBR) 1996

Jacques Villeneuve (CAN) 1997

Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) 2007

Jenson Button (GBR) 2009

Nico Rosberg (ALE) 2016

Lando Norris (GBR) 2025

Andrea Kimi Antonelli (ITA) 2026

- Títulos de pilotos por países:

Gran Bretaña 21

Alemania 12

Brasil 8

Argentina 5

Finlandia 4

Australia 4

Austria 4

Francia 4

Países Bajos 4

Italia 4

Estados Unidos 2

España 2

Nueva Zelanda 1

Sudáfrica 1

Canadá 1. EFE

PUBLICIDAD

PUBLICIDAD

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