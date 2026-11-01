Historial del Mundial de Fórmula Uno

Madrid, 1 nov (EFE).- Historial del Mundial de pilotos de Fórmula Uno, que se adjudicó matemáticamente este domingo, al acabar tercero en el Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez el Gran Premio de Ciudad de México el italiano Andrea Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes):
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) 2008, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019 y 2020
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Michael Schumacher (ALE) 1994, 1995, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003 y 2004
Juan Manuel Fangio (ARG) 1951, 1954, 1955, 1956 y 1957
Alain Prost (FRA) 1985, 1986, 1989 y 1993
Sebastian Vettel (ALE) 2010, 2011, 2012 y 2013
Max Verstappen (NED) 2021, 2022, 2023 y 2024
Jack Brabham (AUS) 1959, 1960 y 1966
Jackie Stewart (GBR) 1969, 1971 y 1973
Niki Lauda (AUT) 1975, 1977 y 1984
Nelson Piquet (BRA) 1981, 1983 y 1987
Ayrton Senna (BRA) 1988, 1990 y 1991
Alberto Ascari (ITA) 1952 y 1953
Graham Hill (GBR) 1962 y 1968
Jim Clark (GBR) 1963 y 1965
Emerson Fittipaldi (BRA) 1972 y 1974
Mika Hakkinen (FIN) 1998 y 1999
Fernando Alonso (ESP) 2005 y 2006
Giuseppe Farina (ITA) 1950
Mike Hawthorn (GBR) 1958
Phil Hill (USA) 1961
John Surtees (GBR) 1964
Denny Hulme (NZL) 1967
Jochen Rindt (AUT) 1970
James Hunt (GBR) 1976
Mario Andretti (USA) 1978
Jody Scheckter (RSA) 1979
Alan Jones (AUS) 1980
Keke Rosberg (FIN) 1982
Nigel Mansell (GBR) 1992
Damon Hill (GBR) 1996
Jacques Villeneuve (CAN) 1997
Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) 2007
Jenson Button (GBR) 2009
Nico Rosberg (ALE) 2016
Lando Norris (GBR) 2025
Andrea Kimi Antonelli (ITA) 2026
- Títulos de pilotos por países:
Gran Bretaña 21
Alemania 12
Brasil 8
Argentina 5
Finlandia 4
Australia 4
Austria 4
Francia 4
Países Bajos 4
Italia 4
Estados Unidos 2
España 2
Nueva Zelanda 1
Sudáfrica 1
Canadá 1. EFE
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