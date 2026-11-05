De Shakira a Lady Gaga: revelan la lista de candidatos al Salón de la Fama de los Compositores

El Salón de la Fama de los Compositores (Songwriters Hall of Fame) anunció la lista de nominados para su promoción de 2027, integrada por artistas y autores vinculados a diferentes géneros musicales y generaciones. La selección contempla dos categorías: compositores y compositores intérpretes.
La primera reconoce a autores cuya trayectoria está vinculada principalmente a la creación de canciones para otros artistas, mientras que la segunda reúne a músicos que han desarrollado su carrera como intérpretes y responsables de sus propias composiciones.
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Entre los nombres destacados figuran Lady Gaga, Jack White, Boy George, Debbie Harry, Sia, Vince Gill, Grandmaster Melle Mel y Shakira.
En la categoría de compositores aparecen figuras y equipos responsables de algunas de las canciones más conocidas del pop, el disco, el country y el R&B.
Entre ellos se encuentra Kandi Burruss, vinculada a canciones como “No Scrubs”, de TLC, y “Bills, Bills, Bills”, de Destiny’s Child. Asimismo, fue nominado Andreas Carlsson, compositor de éxitos internacionales como “I Want It That Way”, de Backstreet Boys, y “Bye Bye Bye”, de NSYNC.
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En el apartado de compositores intérpretes se encuentran Gerry Beckley y Dewey Bunnell, de America, responsables de canciones como “A Horse with No Name” y “Ventura Highway”.
También están Debbie Harry y Chris Stein, de Blondie, cuyo repertorio incluye “Heart of Glass”, “Call Me” y “One Way or Another”.
Boy George, líder de Culture Club, fue nominado por temas como “Karma Chameleon” y “Do You Really Want to Hurt Me”. La categoría también incluye a Lady Gaga, cuyo catálogo comprende “Poker Face”, “Bad Romance”, “Born This Way” y “Shallow”.
De acuerdo con los criterios del Salón de la Fama de los Compositores, para ser elegible un autor debe contar con un catálogo de canciones relevantes y haber cumplido 20 años desde el lanzamiento comercial de su primera composición.
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Los miembros con derecho a voto podrán entregar sus papeletas hasta la medianoche del 14 de diciembre de 2026, hora del este de Estados Unidos.
Cada votante podrá seleccionar hasta tres candidatos en cada una de las dos categorías. Los resultados determinarán quiénes integrarán la promoción de 2027.
A continuación te dejamos la lista completa de nominados:
Compositores
- Pete Bellotte: “Hot Stuff”, “I Feel Love”, “Love To Love You Baby”, “Heaven Knows” y “Push It To The Limit”.
- George Merrill y Shannon Rubicam (Boy Meets Girl): “How Will I Know”, “I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me)”, “Waiting For A Star To Fall”, “I Know You By Heart” y “Bring Down the Moon”.
- Kandi Burruss: “No Scrubs”, “Bills, Bills, Bills”, “It Makes Me Ill”, “There You Go” y “Don’t Think I’m Not”.
- Andreas Carlsson: “I Want It That Way”, “Bye Bye Bye”, “It’s Gonna Be Me”, “That’s The Way It Is” y “I’m Alive”.
- Tom Douglas: “The House That Built Me”, “Grown Men Don’t Cry”, “I Run To You”, “Little Rock” y “Meanwhile Back At Mama’s”.
- Bob Feldman, Jerry Goldstein y Richard Gottehrer: “My Boyfriend’s Back”, “I Want Candy”, “Sorrow”, “Night Time” y “What Time Is It”.
- Bob McDill: “Amanda”, “Good Ole Boys Like Me”, “Gone Country”, “Don’t Close Your Eyes” y “Song Of The South”.
- William Adams (will.i.am): “Where Is The Love”, “I Gotta Feeling”, “Scream and Shout”, “OMG” y “Ordinary People”.
- Mikkel Eriksen y Tor Hermansen (Stargate): “Irreplaceable”, “Diamonds”, “Firework”, “So Sick” y “Take A Bow”.
- Maurice Starr: “Candy Girl”, “I’ll Be Loving You Forever”, “Is This The End”, “Step by Step” y “Popcorn Love”.
- Mike Stock, Matt Aitken y Pete Waterman (Stock Aitken Waterman): “Never Gonna Give You Up”, “I Should Be So Lucky”, “Together Forever”, “This Time I Know It’s For Real” y “Especially For You”.
- Dan Wilson: “Closing Time”, “Someone Like You”, “Not Ready To Make Nice”, “White Horse” y “Treacherous”.
- Toni Wine: “A Groovy Kind Of Love”, “Candida”, “Black Pearl”, “Your Husband, My Wife” y “You Came You Saw You Conquered”.
Compositores intérpretes
- Gerry Beckley y Dewey Bunnell (America): “A Horse with No Name”, “Ventura Highway”, “Sister Golden Hair”, “I Need You” y “Tin Man”.
- Debbie Harry y Chris Stein (Blondie): “Call Me”, “Heart of Glass”, “Rapture”, “One Way or Another” y “Dreaming”.
- George Alan O’Dowd (Boy George): “Karma Chameleon”, “Do You Really Want To Hurt Me”, “Time (Clock of the Heart)”, “It’s A Miracle” y “Victims”.
- Vince Gill: “Go Rest High On That Mountain”, “Don’t Let Our Love Start Slippin’ Away”, “I Still Believe In You”, “One More Last Chance” y “When I Call Your Name”.
- Melvin Glover (Grandmaster Melle Mel): “The Message”, “Freedom”, “New York New York”, “Scorpio” y “White Lines (Don’t Do It)”.
- Stefani Germanotta (Lady Gaga): “Poker Face”, “Bad Romance”, “Born This Way”, “Shallow” y “Die With A Smile”.
- Shaffer Smith (Ne-Yo): “Irreplaceable”, “Let Me Love You”, “Give Me Everything”, “So Sick” y “Take A Bow”.
- Sia Kate Isobelle Furler (Sia): “Cheap Thrills”, “Diamonds”, “Titanium”, “Chandelier” y “Unstoppable”.
- Alecia B. Moore (P!NK): “So What”, “Raise Your Glass”, “Who Knew”, “U + Ur Hand” y “What About Us”.
- Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll (Shakira): “Hips Don’t Lie”, “Dai Dai”, “Whenever, Wherever”, “La Tortura” e “Inevitable”.
- Integrantes de WAR: Thomas Sylvester Allen, Harold Ray Brown, Morris “B.B.” Dickerson, Jerry Goldstein, LeRoy L. Jordan, Lee Oskar Levitin, Charles William Miller y Howard E. Scott. Canciones: “Low Rider”, “Why Can’t We Be Friends”, “The Cisco Kid”, “The World Is A Ghetto” y “Spill The Wine”.
- Jack White: “Fell in Love With a Girl”, “We’re Going to Be Friends”, “Love Interruption”, “Seven Nation Army” y “Steady As She Goes”.
- Integrantes de ZZ Top: Frank Beard, Billy Gibbons y Dusty Hill. Canciones: “Legs”, “Sharp Dressed Man”, “I’m Bad, I’m Nationwide”, “La Grange” y “Tush”.
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