Entretenimiento

MTV VMAs 2026: lista completa de ganadores

La edición 2026 de los MTV VMAs entregó reconocimientos en 19 categorías, con artistas como Madonna, BTS, Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande y Bad Bunny entre los ganadores

MTV VMAs 2025 - dónde ver, horarios y nominados
Estos son todos los ganadores de los MTV VMAs 2026. (MTV website)
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Los MTV Video Music Awards 2026 se celebraron este domingo 27 de septiembre en el Peacock Theater de Los Ángeles, con Snoop Dogg como conductor. La ceremonia reconoció a los artistas y trabajos musicales que destacaron entre las nominaciones de esta edición.

Madonna encabezó la lista de nominaciones con 13 candidaturas, seguida por Taylor Swift con 11. Entre los nombres que también recibieron múltiples nominaciones estuvieron Sabrina Carpenter, Ariana Grande, Bruno Mars, PinkPantheress y Zara Larsson.

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A continuación, la lista completa de ganadores:

MEJOR GRUPO

  • BLACKPINK
  • BTS — GANADOR
  • CORTIS
  • FLO
  • Fuerza Regida
  • Geese
  • KATSEYE
  • Twenty One Pilots

MEJOR VIDEO DE LARGA DURACIÓN

  • Charli xcx - “Music, Fashion, Film” - Atlantic Records
  • Ella Langley - “Choosin’ Texas” - Columbia Records
  • GENER8ION - “STORM starring Yung Lean” - Iconoclast Music
  • Madonna - “Confessions II – The Film” - Warner Records — GANADOR

MEJOR ÁLBUM

  • Drake - Iceman - OVO/Republic Records
  • Madonna - Confessions II - Warner Records — GANADOR
  • Olivia Dean - The Art of Loving - Island
  • Olivia Rodrigo - You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love - Geffen Records
  • Sabrina Carpenter - Man’s Best Friend - Island
  • Taylor Swift - The Life of a Showgirl - Republic Records

CANCIÓN DEL VERANO

  • Ariana Grande - “hate that i made you love me” - Republic Records — GANADOR
  • Bruno Mars - “Risk It All” - Atlantic Records
  • Charli xcx - “Camera” - Atlantic Records
  • Ella Langley - “Choosin’ Texas” - Columbia Records
  • KATSEYE - “Hootie Frutti” - HYBE x Geffen Records
  • Latto ft. Doja Cat - “Okayyy” - Steamcut / RCA Records
  • Morgan Wallen - “Been by Now - Big Loud / Mercury Records
  • Olivia Dean - “So Easy (To Fall in Love)” - Island
  • Olivia Rodrigo - “Stupid Song” - Geffen Records
  • Sabrina Carpenter - “House Tour” - Island
  • Slayyyter - “brand new chanel$” - RECORDS/Columbia Records
  • SOMBR - “Homewrecker” - SMB Music / Warner Records
  • Stella Lefty - “Boston” - Sandlot / Atlantic Outpost
  • Tame Impala & JENNIE - “Dracula” - Columbia Records
  • Taylor Swift - “I Knew It, I Knew You” - Walt Disney Records / Republic Records

VIDEO DEL AÑO

  • Ariana Grande - “hate that i made you love me” - Republic Records
  • Bruno Mars - “I Just Might” - Atlantic Records
  • GENER8ION - “STORM starring Yung Lean” - Iconoclast Music
  • Madonna - “Confessions II - The Film” - Warner Records
  • Sabrina Carpenter - “Tears” - Island
  • Taylor Swift - “The Fate of Ophelia” - Republic Records — GANADOR

ARTISTA DEL AÑO

  • Ariana Grande - Republic Records
  • Bruno Mars - Atlantic Records
  • Madonna - Warner Records — GANADOR
  • Morgan Wallen - Big Loud/Mercury Records
  • Sabrina Carpenter - Island
  • Taylor Swift - Republic Records
Madonna ganó la estatuilla como artista del año. (CBS)
Madonna ganó la estatuilla como artista del año. (CBS)

CANCIÓN DEL AÑO

  • BTS - “Swim” - BIGHIT MUSIC — GANADOR
  • Ella Langley - “Choosin’ Texas” - Columbia Records
  • HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI - “Golden” - Republic Records/Visva Records
  • Madonna & Sabrina Carpenter - “Bring Your Love” - Warner Records
  • Olivia Dean - “Man I Need” - Island
  • PinkPantheress - “Stateside + Zara Larsson” - Warner Records UK/Atlantic Records
  • RAYE - “WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!” - Human Re Sources

MEJOR ARTISTA NUEVO

  • Bella Kay - Atlantic Records
  • CORTIS - BIGHIT MUSIC
  • Magnus Ferrell - Visva Records/Republic Records
  • Malcolm Todd - Columbia Records
  • Myles Smith - RCA Records
  • Sienna Spiro - Capitol Records — GANADOR
  • Stella Lefty - Sandlot/Atlantic Outpost

MEJOR COLABORACIÓN

  • Clipse, Kendrick Lamar, Pusha T, Malice - “Chains & Whips” - Roc Nation Distribution
  • French Montana x Max B - “Ever Since U Left Me” - Coke Boys Records
  • Madonna & Sabrina Carpenter - “Bring Your Love” - Warner Records — GANADOR
  • PinkPantheress - “Stateside + Zara Larsson” - Warner Records UK/Atlantic Records
  • Shakira & Burna Boy - “Dai Dai” - Sony Music US Latin
  • Teyana Taylor & Lucky Daye - “Hard Part” - Def Jam Recordings

MEJOR POP

  • Ariana Grande - “hate that i made you love me” - Republic Records
  • Charli xcx - “SS26” - Atlantic Records
  • LISA - “Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi” - Lloud Co./RCA Records — GANADOR
  • Olivia Rodrigo - “drop dead” - Geffen Records
  • Sabrina Carpenter - “House Tour” - Island
  • Tate McRae - “Nobody’s Girl” - RCA Records
  • Taylor Swift - “The Fate of Ophelia” - Republic Records

MEJOR HIP-HOP

  • Cardi B ft. Kehlani - “Safe” - Atlantic Records — GANADOR
  • Don Toliver - “E85” - Cactus Jack/Atlantic Records
  • Drake - “Janice STFU” - OVO/Republic Records
  • Megan Thee Stallion - “LOVER GIRL” - Hot Girl Productions
  • Travis Scott - “DUMBO” - Cactus Jack/Epic Records
  • Tyler, The Creator - “SUGAR ON MY TONGUE” - Columbia Records

MEJOR R&amp;B

  • Bruno Mars - “I Just Might” - Atlantic Records — GANADOR
  • Chris Brown - “It Depends/Obvious” - RCA Records
  • Dave & Tems - “Raindance” - Neighbourhood Recordings/Capitol Records
  • Justin Bieber - “YUKON” - Def Jam Recordings
  • Kehlani - “Folded” - Atlantic Records
  • Mariah the Scientist & Kali Uchis - “Is It a Crime” - Epic Records

MEJOR ALTERNATIVA

  • Geese - “Taxes” - Partisan Records/Play It Again Sam
  • mgk & Fred Durst - “FIX UR FACE” - EST 19XX LLC/Interscope Records
  • Noah Kahan - “The Great Divide” - Mercury Records
  • Olivia Rodrigo - “the cure” - Geffen Records — GANADOR
  • SOMBR - “Homewrecker” - SMB Music/Warner Records
  • Tame Impala - “Dracula” - Columbia Records
  • twenty one pilots - “Drag Path” - Fueled By Ramen
Olivia Rodrigo fanó gracias a su tema "The Cure". (REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)
Olivia Rodrigo fanó gracias a su tema "The Cure". (REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

MEJOR DANCE, presentado por BACARDÍ® Rum

  • Bebe Rexha & Faithless - “New Religion” - Bebe Rexha Music LLC/EMPIRE
  • Harry Styles - “Aperture” - Columbia Records
  • Lady Gaga & Doechii - “RUNWAY” - Lil Monsters/Top Dawg Entertainment/Interscope Records/Capitol Records
  • Madonna - “Confessions II - The Film” - Warner Records — GANADOR
  • PinkPantheress - “Stateside + Zara Larsson” - Warner Records UK/Atlantic Records
  • Slayyyter - “DANCE…” - RECORDS/Columbia Records
  • Tate McRae - “Nobody’s Girl” - RCA Records

MEJOR LATINO

  • Anitta with Shakira - “Choka Choka” - Republic Records/UMLE
  • Bad Bunny - “NUEVAYoL” - Rimas Entertainment — GANADOR
  • Fuerza Regida - “TU SANCHO” - Rancho Humilde/Street Mob Records/Sony Music US Latin
  • KAROL G - “Papasito” - Bichota Records/Interscope Records
  • Rosalía ft. Yahritza Y Su Esencia - “La Perla” - Columbia Records
  • Ryan Castro, Kapo & GANGSTA - “LA VILLA” - AWOO Corp./Sony Music US Latin
  • Shakira & Burna Boy - “Dai Dai” - Sony Music US Latin

MEJOR K-POP

  • BLACKPINK - “JUMP” - YG Entertainment
  • BTS - “SWIM” - BIGHIT MUSIC — GANADOR
  • CORTIS - “REDRED” - BIGHIT MUSIC
  • KATSEYE - “PINKY UP” - HYBE x Geffen Records
  • LE SSERAFIM (feat. j-hope of BTS) - “SPAGHETTI” - SOURCE MUSIC
  • LISA - “Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi” - Lloud Co./RCA Records

MEJOR COUNTRY

  • Ella Langley - “Choosin’ Texas” - Columbia Records — GANADOR
  • Kacey Musgraves - “Dry Spell” - Lost Highway/Interscope Records
  • Lainey Wilson - “Somewhere Over Laredo” - Broken Bow Records
  • Luke Combs - “Back in the Saddle” - Columbia Nashville
  • Shaboozey - “Cowgirl” - American Dogwood/EMPIRE
  • Stella Lefty - “Boston” - Sandlot/Atlantic Outpost
  • Tucker Wetmore - “Brunette” - Back Blocks Music/Mercury Records

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN

  • Ariana Grande - “hate that i made you love me” - Republic Records
  • Bruno Mars - “I Just Might” - Atlantic Records
  • GENER8ION - “STORM starring Yung Lean” - Iconoclast Music
  • Madonna - “Confessions II - The Film” - Warner Records
  • Sabrina Carpenter - “House Tour” - Island
  • Taylor Swift - “Opalite” - Republic Records — GANADOR

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN DE ARTE

  • Charli xcx - “SS26” - Atlantic Records
  • Lady Gaga & Doechii - “RUNWAY” - Lil Monsters/Top Dawg Entertainment/Interscope Records/Capitol Records
  • Madonna - “Confessions II - The Film” - Warner Records
  • PinkPantheress - “Stateside + Zara Larsson” - Warner Records UK/Atlantic Records — GANADOR
  • SOMBR - “My Body Isn’t Ready” - SMB Music/Warner Records
  • Taylor Swift - “The Fate of Ophelia” - Republic Records

MEJOR CINEMATOGRAFÍA

  • A$AP Rocky - “PUNK ROCKY” - A$AP Worldwide/RCA Records
  • Ariana Grande - “hate that i made you love me” - Republic Records
  • LISA - “Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi” - Lloud Co./RCA Records
  • Madonna - “Confessions II - The Film” - Warner Records — GANADOR
  • Shaboozey - “Cowgirl” - American Dogwood/EMPIRE
  • Taylor Swift - “The Fate of Ophelia” - Republic Records
Madonna - Confessions II
Confessions II obtuvo una estatuilla.

MEJOR EDICIÓN

  • Ariana Grande - “hate that i made you love me” - Republic Records
  • Bruno Mars - “I Just Might” - Atlantic Records
  • LISA - “Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi” - Lloud Co./RCA Records
  • Madonna - “Confessions II - The Film” - Warner Records
  • Sabrina Carpenter - “House Tour” - Island — GANADOR
  • Taylor Swift - “The Fate of Ophelia” - Republic Records

MEJOR COREOGRAFÍA

  • GENER8ION - “STORM starring Yung Lean” - Iconoclast Music
  • Harry Styles - “Dance No More” - Columbia Records
  • KATSEYE - “PINKY UP” - HYBE x Geffen Records
  • Madonna - “Confessions II - The Film” - Warner Records — GANADOR
  • Tate McRae - “Nobody’s Girl” - RCA Records
  • Taylor Swift - “The Fate of Ophelia” - Republic Records

MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES

  • Ariana Grande - “hate that i made you love me” - Republic Records — GANADOR
  • JISOO X ZAYN - “Eyes Closed” - Warner Records
  • Madonna - “Confessions II - The Film” - Warner Records
  • PinkPantheress - “Stateside + Zara Larsson” - Warner Records UK/Atlantic Records
  • RAYE ft. Hans Zimmer - “Click Clack Symphony.” - Human Re Sources
  • Taylor Swift - “The Fate of Ophelia” - Republic Records

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