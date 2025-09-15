Premios Emmy 2025: la lista completa de todos los ganadores

La 77ª edición de los Premios Emmy se realizó este domingo 14 de septiembre en el Live Peacock Theatre de Los Ángeles, con el objetivo de reconocer a lo más destacado de la televisión estadounidense durante la temporada 2024-2025.
La serie que obtuvo más nominaciones fue Severance, de AppleTV+, con 28 postulaciones; seguida por The Penguin (HBO), con 24 nominaciones; y The White Lotus (HBO) y The Studio (AppleTV+), ambas con 23 menciones.
El comediante Nate Bargatze fue el presentador de la gala.
A continuación, la lista completa de ganadores:
Mejor Serie Dramática
- Andor
- The Diplomat
- The Last of Us
- Paradise
- The Pitt - GANADOR
- Severance
- Slow Horses
- The White Lotus
Mejor Serie de Comedia
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- Hacks
- Nobody Wants This
- Only Murders in the Building
- Shrinking
- The Studio - GANADOR
- What We Do in the Shadows
Mejor Serie Limitada o Antológica
- Adolescence - GANADOR
- Black Mirror
- Dying for Sex
- Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
- The Penguin
- Sirens
Mejor Actor Principal en una Serie Dramática
- Adam Scott, Severance
- Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
- Noah Wyle, The Pitt - GANADOR
- Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
- Sterling K. Brown, Paradise
Mejor Actriz Principal en una Serie Dramática
- Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
- Britt Lower, Severance – GANADORA
- Kathy Bates, Matlock
- Keri Russell, The Diplomat
- Sharon Hogan, Bad Sisters
Mejor Actor de Reparto en una Serie Dramática
- James Marsden, Paradise
- Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus
- John Turturro, Severance
- Sam Rockwell, The White Lotus
- Tramell Tillman, Severance – GANADOR
- Zack Cherry, Severance
- Walton Goggins, The White Lotus
Mejor Actriz de Reparto en una Serie Dramática
- Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus
- Carrie Coon, The White Lotus
- Julianne Nicholson, Paradise
- Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt – GANADORA
- Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus
- Parker Posey, The White Lotus
- Patricia Arquette, Severance
Mejor Actor Principal en una Serie de Comedia
- Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
- Jason Segel, Shrinking
- Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
- Seth Rogen, The Studio – GANADOR
Mejor Actriz Principal en una Serie de Comedia
- Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
- Jean Smart, Hacks – GANADORA
- Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
- Uzo Aduba, The Residence
Mejor Actor de Reparto en una Serie de Comedia
- Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
- Colman Domingo, The Four Seasons
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
- Harrison Ford, Shrinking
- Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere – GANADOR
- Ike Barinholtz, The Studio
- Michael Urie, Shrinking
Mejor Actriz de Reparto en una Serie de Comedia
- Catherine O’Hara, The Studio
- Hannah Einbinder, Hacks – GANADORA
- Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
- Jessica Williams, Shrinking
- Kathryn Hahn, The Studio
- Liza Colon-Zayas, The Bear
- Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Mejor Actor en una Serie Limitada o Película para TV
- Brian Tyree Henry, Dope Thief
- Colin Farrell, The Penguin
- Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
- Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent
- Stephen Graham, Adolescence - GANADOR
Mejor Actriz en una Serie Limitada o Película para TV
- Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer
- Cristin Miliotti, The Penguin - GANADORA
- Meghann Fahy, Sirens
- Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex
- Rashida Jones, Black Mirror
Mejor Actor de Reparto en una Serie Limitada o Película para TV
- Ashley Walters, Adolescence
- Bill Camp, Presumed Innocent
- Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
- Owen Cooper, Adolescence – GANADOR
- Peter Sarsgaard, Presumed Innocent
- Rob Delaney, Dying for Sex
Mejor Actriz de Reparto en una Serie Limitada o Película para TV
- Chloë Sevigny, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
- Christine Tremarco, Adolescence
- Deirdre O’Connell, The Penguin
- Erin Doherty, Adolescence – GANADORA
- Jenny Slate, Dying for Sex
- Ruth Negga, Presumed Innocent
Mejor Actor Invitado en una Serie Dramática
- Forest Whitaker, Andor
- Giancarlo Esposito, The Boys
- Jeffrey Wright, The Last of Us
- Joe Pantoliano, The Last of Us
- Scott Glenn, The White Lotus
- Shawn Hatosy, The Pitt – GANADOR
Mejor Actriz Invitada en una Serie Dramática
- Catherine O’Hara, The Last of Us
- Cherry Jones, The Handmaid’s Tale
- Gwendoline Christie, Severance
- Jane Alexander, Severance
- Kaitlyn Dever, The Last of Us
- Merritt Wever, Severance – GANADORA
Mejor Actor Invitado en una Serie de Comedia
- Anthony Mackie, The Studio
- Bryan Cranston, The Studio – GANADOR
- Dave Franco, The Studio
- Jon Bernthal, The Bear
- Martin Scorsese, The Studio
- Ron Howard, The Studio
Mejor Actriz Invitada en una Serie de Comedia
- Cynthia Erivo, Poker Face
- Jamie Lee Curtis, The Bear
- Julianne Nicholson, Hacks – GANADORA
- Olivia Colman, The Bear
- Robby Hoffman, Hacks
- Zoë Kravitz, The Studio
Mejor Programa de Competencia de Realidad
- The Amazing Race
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Survivor
- Top Chef
- The Traitors – GANADOR
Mejor Programa de Realidad Estructurada
- Antiques Roadshow
- Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
- Love Is Blind
- Queer Eye – GANADOR
- Shark Tank
Mejor Programa de Realidad No Estructurada
- America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders
- Love on the Spectrum – GANADOR
- RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked
- The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives
- Welcome to Wrexham
Mejor Concurso de Juegos (Game Show)
- Celebrity Family Feud
- Jeopardy! – GANADOR
- The Price Is Right
- Wheel of Fortune
- Who Wants to Be a Millionaire
Mejor Presentador de Reality o Competencia
- Alan Cumming, The Traitors – GANADOR
- Jeff Probst, Survivor
- Kristen Kish, Top Chef
- RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Reparto de Shark Tank
Mejor Talk Show
- The Daily Show
- Jimmy Kimmel Live!
- The Late Show With Stephen Colbert- GANADOR
Mejor Serie de Variedades con Guion
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – GANADOR
- Saturday Night Live