Premios Emmy 2025: la lista completa de todos los ganadores

La 77ª edición de los Premios Emmy se realizó este domingo 14 de septiembre en el Live Peacock Theatre de Los Ángeles, con el objetivo de reconocer a lo más destacado de la televisión estadounidense durante la temporada 2024-2025.

La serie que obtuvo más nominaciones fue Severance, de AppleTV+, con 28 postulaciones; seguida por The Penguin (HBO), con 24 nominaciones; y The White Lotus (HBO) y The Studio (AppleTV+), ambas con 23 menciones.

El comediante Nate Bargatze fue el presentador de la gala.

A continuación, la lista completa de ganadores:

Mejor Serie Dramática

The Last of Us

Mejor Serie de Comedia

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

Shrinking

The Studio - GANADOR