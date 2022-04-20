The mother of the dead baby appeared in Bogotá on Magdalena beaches

Since April 4, Yenni Alexandra Higuera Casallas had been missing. The 25-year-old woman was the mother of a two-year-old baby who was found dead on a beach in the tourist area of Buritica (Magdalena). According to the newspaper El Colombiano, a couple of tourists saw a small blue car on the beach and when they approached they found the baby dead.

In the afternoon of this Tuesday, relatives of the woman confirmed to several media outlets that Higuera Casallas appeared in the last hours in the town of Kennedy, south of Bogotá, her hometown.

The same version was confirmed by the Barranquilla newspaper El Heraldo. “I come on behalf of Mrs. Yenni Higuera, she has already appeared and is in Bogotá,” the woman's lawyer would have told the Magdalena authorities on the afternoon of April 19.

It should be remembered that a few days ago a video of security cameras in the area where the minor's body was found transcended, in which Yenni Alexandra Higuera Casallas could be seen barefoot, disoriented and without her baby, who was identified by Legal Medicine as Samuel Guerrero Higuera.

At the moment, analyses of the exact causes of Edwin Samuel Guerrero Higuera's death resulted in death by immersion asphyxiation. “There is a report that confirms that the child drowned and we are still in search of the mother, because of some comparisons that have been done through videos, we are going to continue looking for her in order to find where she is and, thus, to have a broader picture of this situation,” Colonel Jesús Manuel de los Reyes explained at the time, commander of the Metropolitan Police of Santa Marta.

For his part, the boy's father added that with the appearance of his ex-partner he hopes that what happened will be clarified and justice done. “My son is already dead and nothing is going to change him. The only thing left for me as a dad is to know why Yenni acted that way. I don't understand how his heart gave him to leave him lying there and leave,” said the man.

In his talk with El Tiempo, the father also reported that the remains of his son were handed over to him last Thursday, after the results of the DNA test that fully confirmed the kinship were released.

“On Saturday the boy arrived in Bogotá and we buried him the next day. It was a very hard time because I didn't expect to say goodbye so soon to my son, who was in good health and was very happy,” he added.

About Yenni, Guerrero claimed to have information that she is being held in a mental clinic for a disorder that she presents. “I pray to God that it would have been an accident, I still think she was a good mom,” he concluded.

For now, there is no pronouncement by the authorities about the appearance of the mother, nor is there a clear hypothesis about her degree of responsibility for the death of the baby.

