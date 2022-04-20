'Superman' Lopez's poor results in the Tour of the Alps call into question his lead in the Giro d'Italia

On Tuesday, the Spaniard Pello Bilbao (Bahrain Victorious) struck a double blow in the Alps Tour with a stage win and lead by winning the sprint in a small group on matchday three between Primiero/S. Martino di Castrozza and Lana, 154.1 km. Miguel Ángel López (Astana), suffered on the second day at be placed in box number 76.

After being away from the leader of the Alps Tour, Miguel Ángel Lopez once again cast some doubts about his leadership in the ranks of Astana for the next race, which will be the Giro d'Italia. After leaving Movistar Team in last year's Vuelta a España, the Colombian rider returned to lead the Swiss squad.

This Tuesday's fraction had a profile in which Superman López could have highlighted, since it was a mountain stage. For his part, Lopez was part of the day's getaway, which he found ten more cyclists, and took a long distance.

After this escape it was thought that it was going to be a great day for the leader of Astana, but the physical remains did not hold up and neither did those of his escape companions. This came with important names such as those of Sivakov, Michelangelo Lopez, Sivakov and Caicedo made its way to near the finish line. The ports and the platoon's response prevented the adventure from successfully reaching Lana. Within the escape, the Frenchman, until recently Russian, Pavel Sivakov (Ineos) attacked, who crowned the Passo de Medolla in the lead. His initiative reduced the advance to 4 men, along with Storer, Pernsteiner and Arensman.

Lopez reached 14 minutes and 8 seconds, discarding all his options in the general standings and raising concerns about the Giro d'Italia that starts on May 6 and where he remains on the list of candidates for the title.

After finishing the second stage, López commented that: “It was hard, we did a great job, but things didn't happen. We tried everything for everything and in the end we ran out of energy, but I think this will work for us.”

He added: “I went full from the start and in the end I had no energy. When the group of the best caught me, I had already given everything and I don't think more could be done... In the end you try and you don't get out, but you don't lose anything and you do learn a lot.”

1. Pello Bilbao (ESP/Bahrain-Victorious)-8:08:15

2. Romain Bardet (FRA/DSM) a 0:06 segundos.

3. Attila Valter (HUN/Groupama-FD) at 0:12 seconds.

4. Felix Gall (AUT/AG2R-Citroën) at 0:16 seconds.

5. Pavel Sivakov (RUS/Ineos Grenadiers) a 0:16 segundos.

6. Richie Porte (AUS/Ineos Grenadiers) has 0:16 seconds.

7. Esteban Chaves (COL/EF-EasyPost) a 0:16 segundos.

8. Eddie Dunbar (IRL/Ineos Grenadiers) a 0:16 segundos.

9. An Augusto Rubio (Col/Movistar) a 0:16 segundos.

10. Santiago Buitrago (COL/Bahrain-Victorious) a 0:16 segundos.

44. Miguel Angel Lopez (COL/Astana-Qazaqstan) at 14:08 minutes

