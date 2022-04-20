SEP school calendar: when does the April weekend start after Easter holidays

In this month of the child, the youngest members of the household will be able to enjoy another long weekend, after their Easter holidays, which will conclude next Friday, April 22.

And it is that students at the basic level, that is, preschool, primary and secondary school, took their Easter vacation period since last Monday, April 11, which is granted every year according to the official calendar governing by the Ministry of Public Education (SEP).

Thus, based on the established dates of the SEP, students will enjoy next week the only bridge of the month of April.

When does the April bridge begin?

The long weekend should be considered from Friday, April 29, due to the traditional meeting of the School Technical Council (CTE) held by both managers and teachers every weekend. It will then meet with Saturday, April 30 and Sunday, May 1.

Another good news for minors is that during May they will have another date marked on the calendar as rest, as well as a bridge.

What will be the breaks for students in May?

According to the dates issued by the SEP, students will take a break next Thursday, May 5, due to the Battle of Puebla.

While their next bridge or long weekend in May will be taken from Friday, May 27, again considered as a rest by the meeting of the School Technical Council.

In addition, it should be remembered that for the remainder of the current school year (2021-2022), students still have some official rest days or dates granted for some other reasons. These are holidays, that is, those that are offered to both students and workers from all over the country on specific dates such as the celebration of September 16. While days off are granted only by some companies, such as the Day of the Dead.

What are the rest dates for the rest of the year?

*April

-Easter Holidays.- (Considered from Monday 11 April to Friday 22 of the same month)

-Friday 29.- (CTE Board)

*Mayo

-Thursday, May 5th. - (Battle of Puebla)

-Friday 27.- (CTE Meeting)

*June

-Friday 17.- (Administrative download)

-Friday 24.- (CTE Board)

*July

-Friday, July 29, 2022 starts the Summer Vacation. Its conclusion will be announced until the official publication of the next school calendar 2022-2023 (20 days of vacation).

It should be remembered that the end of the 2021-2022 school year will end on Thursday, July 28. Millions of children are currently taking face-to-face classes, because despite the COVID-19 pandemic, which continues to affect the country, the health traffic light in the entities is green, that is, there are fewer people hospitalized to date and compared to some days ago.

The Ministry of Health insisted that schools must continue to comply with health protocols at the entrance to the school and classrooms. For example, they will have to offer antibacterial gel to minors before admission and wear a mask.

