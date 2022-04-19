“They do not overcome their defeat”: PAN deputies condemned speed in vote on AMLO's Mining Law

Jorge Romero Herrera, coordinator of the National Action Party (PAN) bench in the Chamber of Deputies, broke out against the parliamentary groups of the Fourth Transformation for having approved the Mining Law without discussion.

Before the initiative sent by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) was approved, the PAN, accompanied by the leaders of the Institutional Revolutionary (PRI) and the Democratic Revolution (PRD), explained that they would vote in abstention accordingly because of the way the legislative process was presented.

Along the same lines, the panista pointed out that the action was a kind of revenge on the part of “the ruling party”, because the day before they did not get the votes needed to pass the Electric Reform.

In addition to the above, he denounced that both Morena, the Labour Party (PT) and the Green Ecologist Party of Mexico (PVEM), did not want to fully share the opinion with the rest of the members of the LXV Legislature.

“They did not want to let us know that opinion and regardless of its substance and content, they are wrong if they think that in the opposition we are going to respond to the whim, the whim and the time they want, so to begin with,” the panista told the media.

Meanwhile, during the plenary session and during the discussion of amendments to the Mining Law, legislator Anuar Roberto Azar Figueroa pointed out that, from the perspective of the blue and white party, it is to maintain the will of one man: the President of the Republic.

In addition, during his speech, he ruled that the Mexican president allegedly made it clear that if he cannot “win” in the legislative sphere, he wants to “snatch” it.

Finally, he called on the 4Q legislators not to act like fanatics, but to assert their role as popular representatives that they are.

Another critic of the situation was that of the vice president of the Board of Directors of the Chamber of Deputies, Santiago Creel, who questioned the difference between the Electricity Reform and the Mining Law.

He indicated that in the first case it was a discussion that took more than seven months; while the amendments of this day were not in plenary or 24 hours, so he pointed out that they would be changes without any analysis.

Finally, he pointed out that debates in the Congress of the Union always have to go through a process of debate and stages of their own; however, he reiterated that this was not possible because “Morena did not want to debate”.

“With the electricity reform, more than 7 months of analysis passed and MORENA did not want to debate. Now they want in fast track to approve a legal reform without any analysis. Any debate must require study and comply with the legislative stages”

Finally, Cecilia Patron, general secretary of the PAN, recalled that the three opposition parliamentary groups decided not to be in the discussion because the National Regeneration Movement (Morena) and its allies did not allow in-depth discussion.

He also pointed out that, from his perspective, it was an initiative that only paid to the rhetoric of the federal government, because lithium is already owned by the Mexican State.

