“Not everything is the fault of the adversaries”: John Ackerman asked Morena for self-criticism

The defeat of the Fourth Transformation (Q4) in the Chamber of Deputies due to the rejection of the Electric Reform fell deep within the National Regeneration Movement (Morena), a situation that highlighted the quarrels that had already been taking place for some months among its members.

John Ackerman has been a strong critic of the actions of this political movement, despite being a militant one. Its main one is Mario Delgado Carrillo, national leader of the cherry party, whom he has publicly denounced on several occasions for using this organization to his advantage and without listening to the grassroots and founders.

Before ending the vote in the lower house, the writer blamed the Morenista leader for the possible defeat, which was fulfilled. Now, 24 hours later, he asked for self-criticism within the movement to realize that the culprits are not only the opponents, but also themselves.

“It's not all the fault of external adversaries, PRIANRDMC traitors, media sold to the oligarchy or fake Democrats who head the electoral authorities. We Morenoists are also to blame,” Ackerman wrote in his column in the newspaper La Jornada.

One of the first setbacks was the Mandate Revocation, which, although in the end it garnered more than 15 million votes, did not call the same number of people as in 2018, when Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO), the UNAM academic pointed out, “was in a much less favorable situation than it is today.”

At that time it overcame many obstacles, such as electoral councillors, “chayoteros” journalists, and a small party that received only 10% of public electoral funding. Now, in a completely different scenario, with an approval rate of at least 65 percent and the most decisive political party in the country failed to collect even 20% of the electoral roll.

“The polls should have overflowed in favor of the President. But the exact opposite happened. Instead of increasing the vote, it was reduced by half. In 2018, 30 million citizens paid for López Obrador, but in 2022 only 15 million,” said Ackerman.

His hope for improvement during the Electricity Reform vote was high, as he recalled that, during the first half of the six-year term, López Obrador was able to approve 18 constitutional reforms, a streak that was broken last Sunday, April 17 by “a small group of PRIANRDMC deputies serving transnational corporations”.

However, he also pointed out that the members of the ruling bloc (Morena and her allies) must recognize that they would not be in this situation were it not for the poor performance in the elections last June, when more than 50 seats were lost in the Chamber of Deputies.

The blame for this situation, he said, is not López Obrador, but his political operators, whom he held responsible for not being able to convert the president's popularity into votes. This “abandonment” of Tabasqueño was provoked, he said, by Mario Delgado and his “overconfident in their mercenary armies”, who have privileged political “grasshoppers” rather than the bases of the movement.

To Morena's fortune, Ackerman said that in recent months there has been a widespread environment among the “most authentic Morenoists” to rescue the movement. This success was fully observed at the Morenista National Convention, which it labeled as “the last chance to revive the party.”

“The future of the Fourth Transformation will depend on the capacity for self-criticism and autonomous mobilization of the Morenoist militancy in favor of rectifying the course before it is too late,” said the analyst.

