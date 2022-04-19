New Zealand imposed sanctions against 18 Russian banks and financial institutions

Russia's President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting on the country's economy via a video link at a residence outside Moscow, Russia April 18, 2022. Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY.

New Zealand announced Tuesday the imposition of new sanctions against 18 Russian banks and financial institutions as part of the international response to the Moscow-ordered “illegal” invasion of Ukraine.

“These large institutions account for approximately 80% of Russia's total banking assets,” New Zealand Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta explained in a statement.

The measures affect a total of three Russian government financial institutions, as well as fifteen banks, including those linked to the oligarchs, the military and responsible for the annexation of Crimea, the official statement added.

The list includes the Central Bank of the Russian Federation, the Black Sea Development and Reconstruction Bank, the Moscow Credit Bank, Gazprombank, the Russian Direct Investment Fund, the Agricultural Bank of Russia, the Sberbank, the Industrial Savings Bank, among others.

New Zealand already applies sanctions against 460 individuals and entities of Russia, including President Vladimir Putin, after a new law allowing the country to impose such targeted measures came into force in March.

Likewise, this ocean nation will impose 35 per cent tariffs on all imports from Russia from 25 April and will extend the ban on exports to Russia of industrial products to that country.

The New Zealand Government also announced last week the deployment in Europe of a Hercules C-130 aircraft, 50 soldiers and 8 military personnel who are experts in logistics tasks to work on sending and distributing military aid to Ukraine.

New Zealand, which has already provided funds amounting to 30 million New Zealand dollars (20.5 million US dollars or 18.8 million euros), previously offered military intelligence assistance and the shipment of non-lethal material.

The Wellington Executive, which supports the request to investigate alleged war crimes attributed to Russia, has also provided humanitarian assistance and a temporary reception programme for the families of Ukrainians living in the country.

