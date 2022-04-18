Police elements guard transport company where Debanhi Escobar was last seen

This Monday, March 18, nine days after Debanhi Escobar's disappearance, police officers from Nuevo León guarded the outside of the cargo transport company where he was last seen.

This is the company Alcosa, located on the road to Laredo at the height of the Nueva Castilla neighborhood, where Debanhi entered on his own foot, but was never caught leaving.

At five o'clock in the morning of April 9, the security cameras of a hotel located on the Monterrey-Laredo highway captured the moment when the young woman got out of the taxi due to an application that allegedly took her home.

After getting off halfway down the road, Debanhi was seen crossing to the other side of the road, as she traveled 20 meters to the transport company.

Debanhi Escobar (Instagram / @debanhi.escobar)



