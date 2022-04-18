Military and Police Reserves Announce Support for Federico Gutiérrez

The far right continues to close ranks around candidate Federico Gutierrez. On April 17, Army officers from the active reserve of the Military Forces, retired General Jorge Mora Rangel, announced their support for the presidential candidate.

Rangel was one of the negotiators during the peace process between the State and the FARC guerrilla, but this Sunday he decided to accompany the Team candidate for Colombia and announced it in a statement.

The document was also signed by the general of the active reserve, Fernando González, who assured that the retired military will actively participate in making Gutierrez president.

In the notice, the right-wing military assured that the presidential candidate has the solutions to Colombia's problems and took the opportunity to attack Gustavo Petro without mentioning it.

This Tuesday, March 29, the Colombian Association of Truckers (ACC) announced its adherence to the campaign of the former mayor of Medellin and presidential candidate of the Team for Colombia, Federico Gutiérrez, two months after the first presidential round will be held.

In a letter, the ACC reported that more than 370,000 truck drivers who are part of this association were taking advantage of the country project proposed by the right-wing coalition candidate, who stands as the contender at the polls of the opposition leader and presidential candidate of the Historical Pact, Gustavo Petro, who leads the polls of intention to vote in the country.

“We joined Federico Gutiérrez's campaign for the Presidency, since there are two kinds of country to choose from here: the country with truth and democracy, or that of lies, they will govern us. Freight transport is an ally for democracy and legality to move forward,” said the national president of the truckers union, Alfonso Medrano, who launched pujas against the opposition leader.

This announcement was issued at the end of the meeting between the members of the National Board of Directors of the ACC and the candidate of the Team for Colombia, who exceeded two million votes in the internal consultation that consolidated him as the candidate of the right-wing coalition, noting that he was confident in his ability “not only to unite, but to to face challenges such as ensuring security, economy and social stability” in the country.

In the middle of the meeting, in which the 18 sections of the national territory participated, they expressed their main concerns regarding the situations faced by the union linked, especially, to road safety in the country and tolls, some of the historical questions of truck drivers, a sector that generates more than one million four hundred thousand jobs and represents 5 per cent of GDP.

“I am always going to work from common sense, my sector is Colombia, that the country is doing well. We are going to strengthen the legal sectors, I am on the side of the working people of the country. Thank you for the trust,” said 'Fico' Gutiérrez for his part after learning about the support of the association.

