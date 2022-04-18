Mayid Arias, first historic goalscorer of the Colombian football promotion tournament, passed away

He died the previous Saturday, Mayid Arias (1964-2022) historical scorer of the so-called Copa Concasa, or cup of the second division of Colombian Professional Football, which began on April 20, 1991, thirty years ago.

“El Turco”, as it was known in the mentideros of the spherical, had an interesting development in amateur football, although its beginnings were in the second division of Millonarios. Later, he arrived at the Monserrate Apuestas Club, where he dominated the Hexagonal tournaments in the Olaya neighborhood during the eighties.

He joined the Alianza Llanos to play the first edition of the tournament of the so-called “B” of Colombian Professional Football in 1991. The Concasa Cup ended with Envigado FC as champion and his team, Alianza, in second place, but “El Turco” was the top scorer by adding 8 goals.

He remained in Alianza for three more seasons without the team being promoted to the first. After this visit to Villavicencio, he was one of the players in the first team of the Equidad Seguros team, which would reach the category in 2006.

It should be noted that, despite being a pioneer, Alianza Llanos currently occupies the third division of Colombian football, and is one of the so-called “seed teams” that offers talent for squads from the different categories of the Colombian leagues.

Despite not reaching first place, “El Turco” was an active participant in the Amistad del Sur tournament, a competition in which he won honors as a scorer during the 1998-1999 edition together with the Olaya Herrera club of that town in the south of Bogotá.

By profession an agronomist, he lived for the next twenty years in Funza (Cundinamarca), a municipality where he maintained businesses related to his profession.

His funeral will be this Monday in the north of the capital of the Republic.

