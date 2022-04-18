A commander and his wife were gunned down in Ciudad Juarez: four officials are killed

This Sunday, gunmen shot dead the commander of the Tactical Operations Group of the State Investigation Agency in northern Chihuahua, Ezequiel Emmanuel Ortiz Fierro, and his wife, Maria Vianney Galván Sandoval, in Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua, the State Attorney's Office reported.

“The Attorney General's Office (FGE) condemned the devious attack in which the commander of Tactical Operations of the State Investigation Agency, Emmanuel Ezequiel O.F., was killed this morning as he was about to board his vehicle,” the agency said in a statement.

According to the information provided, the events took place this Sunday morning at approximately 06:40 hours in Cananea and Isla Cedros streets, in the Fronteriza Colony, where “Commander Ortiz was killed by bullets”.

“The officer was left aboard a white Silverado (van), which had several bullet wounds,” said the bulletin, which also specified that a third victim of the attack, a woman, was injured.





Similarly, the Prosecutor's Office reported that after the events and with a joint operation with Municipal Public Security, the capture of three alleged persons involved in the events was achieved and assured that it will act until its “final consequences to capture all those involved and bring those responsible to justice”.

Just on Saturday, another armed attack on a highway in this state left five dead, two of them ministerial police and one INM delegate.

According to official sources, a group of armed hit men fired directly at a vehicle in which the commander of the State Agency for Investigation (AEI) in Nuevo Casas Grandes, Alejandro Domínguez Cabriales, three agents and the Delegate of the National Institute for Migration, Lorenzo Gabriel Pico Escobar, were traveling.

The incident took place around 18:00 hours. The FGE details that the agents repelled the aggression, however it was not enough because they were killed. The State Investigation Agency, the State Secretariat of Public Security, the National Guard and the Mexican Army implemented an operation to find those responsible.

In the same way, police investigators, agents of the Public Prosecutor's Office, Experts and Analysts began work and proceedings on the case, with the aim of clarifying the devious crime.

“The Attorney General's Office deeply regrets this fact and will take the necessary actions to ensure that it does not go unpunished. In addition, it expresses its solidarity with family, friends and colleagues in the face of such a regrettable loss.”

Mexico recorded 33,315 homicides in 2021 after the two most violent years in its history, under the leadership of López Obrador, with 34,690 murder victims in 2019 and 34,554 in 2020. In the first two months of the year, the country accumulated 4,697 intentional homicides, 282 of which occurred in Chihuahua.

