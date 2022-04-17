Video: “Yes, but if they keep me”, Mateo Carvajal's answer to question about his marriage

Mateo Carvajal became known after his participation in the 'Super Humans' Challenge held in Cap Cana in 2017, where he won both the reality show and the heart of the host of that version, Melina Ramírez. However, the couple's relationship ended in 2019 shortly after they gave birth to the son they had whom they named Salvador.

The paisa awakens comments on social networks because of his physical appearance that is very striking for some women, however, it is others who criticize him for the number of tattoos he has on his body and on the upbringing he gives on his firstborn, demonstrating that the love he feels for the child is incomparable and incalculable.

Two years after ending his relationship with Melina Ramírez, the athlete confirmed his relationship with Stephanie Ruíz on October 26, 2021, at that time he tried to keep his relationship hidden from the media, but different posts shared on his social networks revealed his new love with the businesswoman.

On February 23, it was confirmed that the couple had ended, however, this lasted a short time and they decided to give themselves a new chance.

In a round of 'questions and answers', the fitness model resolved some concerns of his followers, among which they asked him the question whether he has thought about marrying his new partner, to which he replied that he would do so under one condition.

“If they are going to keep me, yes, otherwise, no,” said the influencer through his 'InstaStories'.

Another answer he answered was about how Salvador gets along with Stephanie Ruiz, a question that is repetitive in interactions with his followers and very enthusiastic he replied:

“It's just that the skinny guy is more flirtatious, he sees her, throws kisses her and looks at her, but well, we set certain limits and we give dads the place of dads,” revealed the content generator.

Here are the answers of Mateo Carvajal :

The influencer put a condition for being able to marry

The reactions soon appeared on social networks, as the entertainment portal 'Rechismes' was responsible for replicating what was expressed by the paisa, a publication that already exceeds 240,000 views and garnered more than 6,000 likes, as well as hundreds of comments that have sparked mockery because they consider that he does not need it and contrary to what he would think, he enjoys being asked these kinds of questions because he finds them the funny side.

Other comments are: “hahaha you think that Mateo needs you to keep him, it is obvious that he does not want to marry and you are suffering”; “he enjoys all the questions, he follows the rope to get out of boxes”; “the guy knows how to turn on Doña Martha and Doña Amparo”; “they do not delay is to leave those old women camanduleras to give him rod”; “at least he is sincere and not like others”; among others.

In August 2021, the paisa started an interaction on his Instagram Stories titled “What do I think of...”, later, he responded to a user's message that said: “That Salvador shares with his mother's boyfriend”.

It was then that the athlete stressed that he had no problem since he had respect for his son. “Here as long as your son is treated with respect, because everything is fine, and dad there is only one, but with that I have no problem.”

