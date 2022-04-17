AMÉRICATELESHOWTENDENCIASGRANDES LIBROSMIX5411
April 17, 2022
Breaking News

“Sneakerella”: a new version of “Cinderella” arrives on Disney Plus

This is the new bet of the platform that will be released on May 13 for all its subscribers

Newsroom Infobae

“Sneakerella”: the new Disney Plus movie that reinvents the story of “Cinderella”. (Disney Plus)

A new musical is coming to Disney Plus: it's Sneakerella, the film starring El (Chosen Jacobs), an aspiring sneaker designer (that's where the word of the title starts, sneakers in English, sneakers in Spanish) who lives in Queens in New York City. But while he goes after that dream, he works in the shoe store that belonged to his mother, who died a few years ago, and he has an artistic talent that he hides from Trey, his stepfather (Bryan Terrell Clark), and his two hateful half-brothers: Zelly (Kolton Stewart) and Stacy (Hayward Leach).

[More series and movies that we recommend in What Can I Watch]

But this young man's life will change when he casually crosses his path with Kira King (Lexi Underwood), the daughter of Darius, one of the best basketball players in the history of sports and also one of the moguls in the world of sneakers. Kira is known as the blue princess of Manhattan and then she will begin this love story worthy of Cinderella (her name Cinderella in English, hence the last letters of the title of this film).

Sneakerella is a musical marked by hip/hop and pop, which tries to give a twist to the classic love story of La Cinderella. But now, what will happen after the encounter between El and Kira? The protagonist will do everything in his power to reunite with the young woman and for that he will have the collaboration of Sami (Devyn Nekoda). Together and with the help of magic, they will manage to find the courage to use their talent and dream of achieving their goals.

The release of this film was postponed twice for various reasons. It was originally scheduled to be released last year, then the date was postponed until February 18, 2022, until its release was finally confirmed for next May 13 on Disney Plus.

Chosen Jacobs and Lexi Underwood are joined by John Salley, Devyn Nekoda, Juan Chioran, Robyn Alomar, and Yvonne Senat Jones. The film is directed by Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum, who is also the executive producer. This task is shared with Jane Startz and Rachel Watanabe-Batton. The script was left to David Light & Joseph Raso, Tamara Chestna (she is also an executive producer) and Mindy Stern & George Gore II, who were based on a story by Stern & Gore and Light & Raso.

