Hernán Barcos scored Alianza Lima's fourth goal against Universitario for Liga 1 2022

Alianza Lima won Universitario de Deportes 3-1 within the framework of the 10th date of the Apertura de la Liga Tournament 1 2022. The 'intimate' cast dominated the actions and took control of the match played at the Monumental Stadium. In that sense, when it seemed that the score would not vary much, Hernán Barcos appeared to expand the overwhelming advantage and score the visitors' fourth goal.

Hernán Barcos scored 4-1 for Alianza Lima against Universitario for Liga 1 2022 classic. (Video: COUP PERU).

PREVIA

Universitario de Deportes and Alianza Lima will face each other today, Sunday, April 17 at the Estadio Monumental de Ate for matchday 10 of the 2022 Liga 1 Apertura Tournament. It will be a match that will only be played with the local fans.

The 'merengues' reach the Peruvian football classic motivated after adding two wins in a row in the tournament. In both cases with the difficulty of coming back on the scoreboard after falling 1-0: at home he beat ADT 2-1 with a double from striker Alex Valera and as a visitor he beat Ayacucho FC 2-1 with a goal in the last minute by attacker Andy Polo.

The homeowners have scored 16 points in the standings of the competition and are in sixth place with a difference of five points compared to the first place held by Cienciano and Sport Huancayo, both with 21 points units.

At first it was thought that Valera would miss this match due to physical discomfort at the beginning of the week, but he recovered at the last minute and will be in the starting eleven. In addition, José Carvallo and Aldo Corzo will be initialists after the health and physical problems they suffered.

Alianza Lima, for its part, arrives at the duel with a difficult present, especially in Copa Libertadores, where it still cannot add up and is already beginning to generate discomfort in its fans, who hope that this duel will be the one of the rebound.

In the international tournament, the 'intimate' draw premiered with a defeat to Argentina's River Plate in Lima (0-1) and then lost to Chile's Colo Colo in Santiago (1-2). Of course, in Liga 1 he returned to victory after 3 falls in a row, which currently holds him in 13th place in the table with eight points, but with a pending match against Sport Huancayo.

If Universitario wins the match, he will get into the fight for first place in national football. But if Alianza Lima does, it will start to come out of the last places of the First Division championship.