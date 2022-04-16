Where to watch the films of Robert Eggers, director who is about to release “The Man from the North”

Trailer for “The Man from the North”. (Universal Pictures)

This week Robert Eggers premieres his new film, The Man from the North, which again features Anya Taylor-Joy among the protagonists as well as The Witch, the debut film by the American director that won the audience, box office and specialized critics. For his new proposal, he will get into a Viking story of revenge that will have Alexander Skarsgard at the center of the scene.

The American director born in New Hampshire has only two feature films in his filmography and with which he arrives this week will already be three in his history. That doesn't stop him from filming with the best actors available or accessing projects such as the remake of Nosferatu, a classic of classic film history directed by F.W. Murnau. With a promising career as a director, we review his first two films and where to watch them.

La bruja - Netflix

Starring Anya Taylor-Joy, the young woman who years later became a worldwide phenomenon with the series Lady's Gambit, the film tells a simple story in production, but complex from the script. Superb use of montage and photography to get into a story about witches in New England in 1630. Excellent recreation of costumes, used language of the time well applied and atmosphere. Key elements for the tone of the film to accompany the story and performance of the actress. The film went through several festivals with great success and then its arrival in commercial cinema was better than expected. Unbeatable cover letter for Eggers.

“The Witch” takes place in 1630 in New England, when a devoutly Christian family is threatened by the forces of witchcraft and black magic.

El faro - Star+

The bet was bigger. Not in budget, but in ambition. Robert Eggers retold a “small” story, but the bet was huge. Its protagonists: Willem Dafoe and Robert Pattinson, who put themselves in the shoes of a lighthouse guard and his assistant. The context: locked up for weeks and on the brink of madness on a supposed cursed island. All filmed in black and white and in a more square format than usual, a bold choice for an author who is also risky. The second film by the American director managed to convince the specialized critics and Hollywood itself.

A mysterious island will house a veteran lighthouse keeper (Willem Dafoe) and his young assistant (Robert Pattinson) for four weeks. (Universal Pictures)

Man from the North - in cinemas

The new film by Robert Eggers, director of the just mentioned and fascinating The Witch and The Lighthouse, already has the first reactions to the film that talk about a story of revenge full of blood. They also highlight that the film is the director's most accessible and that it is full of good performances. And they all agree that it is an excellent work. They even called it “unbeatable”. The Northman (its original name), is based on the popular Scandinavian tale that inspired Shakespeare's Hamlet. Eggers obtained a budget of $90 million to present a story in which once again magic and the wildest side of man are released. In her first official preview, she already shows all her letters, including the return of Anya Taylor-Joy to work with the director who catapulted her career.

It opens on April 21 in cinemas.

An epic production that tells the adventures of a young Viking prince, who wants to avenge the murder of his father. (Universal Pictures)

While the press tour of The Man from the North ends, Robert Eggers continues to work on Nosferatu, the remake of the horror classic, although he claims that his film is cursed and it is because “the spirit of F.W. Murnau is giving him signs that he must slow down”. Meanwhile, it remains to wait for the release of his latest film, which continues to add thumbs up.

