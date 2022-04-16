What is known about Debanhi Escobar a week after her disappearance

Debanhi Escobar Bazaldúa disappeared early Saturday, April 9, after attending a party the day before. A week after his disappearance, information has been disseminated about the circumstances in which his trace was lost.

The version of events reported by the friends with whom he attended the meeting indicates that Debanhi left the place on board a vehicle that offered transport services, without registration in any of the mobility apps. The teenager left the car on the road to Ladero, at approximately 5 in the morning, due to alleged differences with the driver.

El chófer del automóvil donde Escobar viajaba fue el último en verla.(Foto: Instagram / @debanhi.escobar)

The driver of the car where Escobar was traveling was the last one to see her and took her most recent photograph of her. The snapshot shows a thin, white complexion woman with brown hair, long and straight wearing a white tank top, a dark skirt, black boots, Converse type.

Days after the disappearance, on Tuesday, April 12, authorities arrested Jesús N, possibly related to the case. The 46-year-old man, who has been identified by several people as a stalker who has tried to take several women, was arrested 40 kilometers from the city of Monterrey, in the Los Pilares neighborhood.

Recently, one of the attendees of the party, held in the Nueva Castilla neighborhood, revealed in a video that she had offered to take Debanhi home. But that her proposal was denied by the friends of the 15-year-old, who assured that someone trusted would pass by her and take her home.

Mario Escobar, Debanh's father, stated in an interview with different media that during these days he has been the victim of extortion attempts, in addition that through calls and messages on social networks they have received false clues about the whereabouts of their daughter.

Samuel García, governor of Nuevo León, issued an extraordinary decree granting powers to act immediately in the search for missing women in the status, so that all information received in relation to the case of Debanhi Escobar is corroborated. However, the large amount of false data slows down the investigation, so the young woman's father urged people to stop joking.

La Comisión Local de Búsqueda de Personas del estado de Nuevo León ofrece 100 mil pesos a quien proporcione información útil. (Foto: Comisión Local de Búsqueda de Personas).

In this regard, in the absence of sufficient evidence to advance the case, this Friday the Local Commission for the Search for Persons of the State of Nuevo León announced a reward of 100,000 pesos for useful information to find Debanhi. The entity offering the remuneration is one of the beneficiaries of the decree signed by García, in which the government pledged to triple the commission's capacity.

Las autoridades piden no compartir informes que compliquen la investigación. mientras tanto la búsqueda continúa.(Foto: REUTERS/Andrea Jimenez) REUTERS

Through the poster where they offer to reward anyone who gives any indication of the whereabouts of the young woman, they reiterate to the citizens the request to be responsible and not to share reports that complicate the investigation.

Mario Escobar and Dolores Bazaldúa assured that the tracking continues and that in the company of volunteers they have traveled the eastern part of the highway to Laredo. They also indicated that the search will be extended even to other states, since they recently received a call from the Tamaulipas prosecutor, where the city where the road where their daughter was last seen ends, is located.

