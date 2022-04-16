Video: Andrea Valdiri finalizes details with her daughters a few hours after their marriage

On Saturday, April 16, the first images of the marriage between Andrea Valdiri and Felipe Saruma were released through gossip portals on social networks. One of the first to disseminate barranquillera content finishing finishing details was 'Gismes Hoy Col', with a video in which you can watch the influencer hairstyle and make the final touches on her makeup.

But this was not the only thing that caught the attention of the publication, as the film shows how excited she is to see her daughters in the pajecitos outfits: Isabella and Adhara wear beautiful blue princess dresses and tulle skirts.

The eldest of her daughters gives her a kiss on the mouth and 'La Valdiri' tells her daughter: “Be careful I stain you”, while in another part of the video, in the foreground, Adhara appears holding the hands of one of her companions. The dancer, excited, tells him:

“Oh, look at that coquetry, my love's mother, beautiful... a little kiss Adhara, a kiss to the mother,” says the businesswoman.

Here is the full content of Andrea Valdiri :

The dancer shared her daughters' dresses with which they will be accompanying her on her most special day

News in development...

